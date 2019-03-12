What will JLo's wedding dress look like? A look back at all of Jennifer's bride-inspired gowns

View Galleries
-
Jennifer Lopez brings the Big Apple to a halt with a string of ultra glam appearances
Jennifer Lopez is in New York and the city knows it. The 49-year-old singer-actress has been out and about promoting her new film, Second Act and...
-
Lupita Nyong’o’s SXSW style reveals her interest in chic suits and statement prints
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement - their story in pics!
-
Jennifer Lopez is springing into a new season with her latest hairstyle
Jennifer Lopez went for an au naturel look for her latest gym session! The 49-year-old songstress was spotted leaving the gym in on Wednesday, March...
-
Alex Rodriguez filmed a BTS for his first Oscars with Jennifer Lopez
The date February 24 will remain unforgettable for Alex Rodriguez - we may be going out on a limb here, but it may have marked his life. With the help...