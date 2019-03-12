What will JLo's wedding dress look like? A look back at all of Jennifer's bride-inspired gowns

View 8 pics | Fashion

By now you must have heard the joyful news of Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement (if not, where have you been hiding?). Now that the happy couple has made it Instagram official, we simply cannot wait to know all the details of their future wedding. One of those very important – if not the most important detail – is what will her dress look like? Will the future bride wear something long and lacy, or will she instead opt for something bold and dramatic, similar to her Second Act premiere look? Will she even wear white? Who knows. All we know is that when it comes to JLo’s bold style more is more, and the entertainer can wear anything her heart desires. Scroll through the gallery for a roundup of her most bridal-inspired looks, and stay tuned for updates on her actual look!

 

Ballerina style

Perhaps JLo will get dolled up in a pretty ballerina-inspired dress. The singer-actress looked fab when she wore this ultra-feminine tulle number to the set of The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and we can totally see her twirling and dancing the night away in a similar style.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Simply elegant

We love how this floor-length gown perfectly flatters the 49-year-old’s stunning figure. JLo is known to be a fan of slits and curve-hugging silhouettes, so maybe her dress will have a cognate look.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Civil-wedding ready

Can’t you picture her wearing this entire outfit for an intimate civil union? The Second Act star looks lovely in this style dress which also happens to accentuate her tiny waist. But everything from the classy heels to the box clutch and down to the sparkly jewelry is chic and perfect.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Short and sweet

The lace and plunging neckline of this babydoll-inspired dress evoke major bridal vibes. It’s likely she could opt for a floor-length gown, but the upper half of this mini-dress is ideal for a wedding. Her elegant ‘do also brings inspiration for the big day.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Head-to-toe white

Another bride-worthy look! If she wanted, the future Mrs. could recycle this little number with sheer sleeves and frilly mock neck detail for a modern yet refined take on bridal. The matching envelope clutch and pristine heels are also a YES!

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Dance number

If JLo were to treat her guests to a surprise performance, we envision she’d wear something like this.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Make it glam

This look here is worthy of thousands of double taps. The mom-of-two appeared glam in this long, silky gown and the glitzy embellishment at the neckline adds just the right amount of dazzle.

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez white dress fashion

Daringly Chic

Whoa! The Limitless singer could always go for something a little more daring just like she did with this skin-tight gown.

