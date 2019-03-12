This is the real reason Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have Ellen to thank for their engagement! The talk show host kicked off her show, Tuesday, March 12, with a celebratory message for the World of Dance judge and former New York Yankee. Ellen, who has been a long-time friend of Jennifer’s joked that she gave Alex “the little push he needed” to pop the question. When Jennifer appeared on the show in February, Ellen presented her with a clock in honor of her two-year anniversary to the baseball star.

Photo: EllenTube

Ellen’s reason, “basically to remind him that time is ticking and that he should hurry up and propose.” The 61-year-old also joked about their pair’s new relationship name. “I don’t know if she’s going to take his hyphen or if she’s going to keep her hyphen.” The Game of Games host couldn’t be happier for the couple, wrapping her opening monologue with a special message. “J.Lo, I’m very, very happy for you,” she said. “Not just because you took my advice but, because you seem very happy together. If two extremely rich people can find love there’s hope for all of us.”

Jennifer, 49 and Alex, 43, got engaged on Saturday, March 9. The Amor Amor Amor singer’s manager Benny Medina and Alex’s spokesperson confirmed the exciting news. The pair took to their respective Instagram accounts to make the special announcement. “She said yes,” Alex captioned the picture of him holding Jennifer’s hand – showcasing her new bling – for the camera.

Jennifer and Alex got engaged on March 9 Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Jennifer took to her Instagram to share the same picture, with a series of black heart emojis. In a sweet nod to her dear friend, Ellen – who always asks her when she plans to tie the knot with the former MLB star, Jennifer tagged her in the special post. The Ellen show left a comment on the picture saying: “Yes. I’ll be your maid of honor.” Jennifer and Alex’s engagement comes shortly after they marked two-years of dating. The pair began their romance in March 2017.