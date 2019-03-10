It’s the morning after Jennifer Lopez “said yes” to Alex Rodriguez and we’re thrilled to bring you further details on the trending engagement. Many of us drifted off into dreamland upon seeing the couple’s Saturday night stunning ring reveal photo - which went viral within minutes. However, what you may have missed is the sweet detail social media-maven Alex shared on his Instagram Story hours later. Never fear - HOLA! USA is here to keep you up to date!

Amor, Amor, Amor! Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez got engaged on March 9 Photo: Instagram/@arod

The 43-year-old former Yankee couldn’t help but treat his followers to an even more intimate look at the couple’s engagement night. He posted a brief clip that showcased how decked out with love their hotel suite was. The most romantic thing was that rose petals were sprawled out on their bed to spell “I <3 U.” It seems the remaining roses were left at the foot of the comfy bed.

J-Rod's hotel room looked like a romantic haven Photo: Instagram/@arod

Get ready to swoon even more, because the romance didn’t stop there! An enchanting trail of rose petals was laid out on the floor, leading the A-list lovebirds into their room. A-Rod’s clip captured his 49-year-old superstar fiancé (we love how we can say that now) waltzing into the suite. She was on her own phone, no doubt recording the milestone moment for her own personal memory bank - how sweet!

While it’s unclear if Alex, Jennifer or the staff at their Bahamas hotel getaway arranged the decorations, it was definitely an adorable cherry on top of their night. Benny Medina, Jennifer’s longtime manager, confirmed to us that the couple - who have been together for over two years - got engaged, while Alex's spokesperson clarified that he popped the question on March 9.

RELATED: J.LO and A-Rod are engaged - see their flurry of celebrity support!

"She said yes ♥," the 43-year-old former Yankee excitedly wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday along with a photo of J.Lo’s hand flaunting a sparkling ring. The mom-of-two reposted the same photo with a flurry of heart emojis.