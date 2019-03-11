Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement - their story in pics!

View Galleries
-
Watch: Jennifer Lopez's pole dancing skills have to be seen to be believed
Jennifer Lopez is ready for her next film project, Hustlers, and as a total professional she has already put herself in the shoes of the character she...
-
Definitive proof that Alex Rodriguez is the ultimate Instagram boyfriend
-
Did Jennifer Lopez finally get 'El Anillo' from Alex Rodriguez?
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez look good while getting some much-needed R&R. The Dinero songstress took to her Instagram on Thursday, July 5, to...
-
Alex Rodriguez filmed a BTS for his first Oscars with Jennifer Lopez
The date February 24 will remain unforgettable for Alex Rodriguez - we may be going out on a limb here, but it may have marked his life. With the help...
-
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez shut it down on their first Oscars together as J-Rod
Tonight’s Oscars were extra special for Alex Rodriguez as it was his first time attending the prestigious film event accompanied by his girlfriend,...