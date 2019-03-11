View 17 pics | Celebrities

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s engagement - their story in pics!

...
The world can’t get over Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s surprise engagement, but we can’t deny we didn’t see it coming either. Time and time again, the happy couple have proven to be relationship goals – from their constant romantic shoutouts on social media, to their intense couple workouts and cute family pics with their kids. It was only a matter of time before the pair announced they would be getting married. And it finally happened over the weekend! On Saturday the future Mr. and Mrs. both took to Instagram to post the same photo of her hand in his wearing that stunning (and huge!) engagement ring.

Their love story as we know it began early 2017, with the singer-actress and former baseball star making it official when they appeared at the Met Gala red carpet in May. Scroll through the gallery for a quick look at their love story. Viva el amor!

 

Red Carpet Debut

Jennifer and Alex made their red carpet debut at the 2017 Met Gala.

Parisian strolls

The romantic pair traveled to the city of love the following month after their red carpet debut.

Party for two!

The pair celebrate their first birthdays together as a couple as they are only three days apart.

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Out and About

The two were caught together on the streets of New York more and more often.

Together for Puerto Rico 

The couple proved to be relationship goals when they raised over $26 million for Puerto Rico and the post Hurricane Irma disaster relief. 

Family of Six

Jennifer's twins, Max and Emme, 11, and Alex's two girls are officially becoming one big happy family of six.

Photo: Instagram/@arod

First Christmas 

The happy couple spent their first Christmas together. 

Photo: Instagram.com/@arod

Valentine's Day

The mom-of-two and the athlete shared a cute glimpse of their first Valentine's Day as a couple. JLo captioned her clip with, "I hope everyone got lots of sweet Valentine’s Day 💋💋💋💋 #besos."

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

Out with the ladies

A-Rod scored some extra points with JLo's mother and sister at Time's 100 Gala.

Met Gala, Round Two

JLo and A-Rod made their second appearance a year after their first red carpet debut.

MTV Video Music Awards

Clearly, the two always have a ball together on the red carpet - a picture is worth a thousand smiles!

Second Act Premiere

A-Rod accompanied his girlfriend on her special night for the premiere and screening of her Second Act film.

Home for the Holidays

The happy couple posed in matching pijamas for their second Christmas together. 

Photo: Instagram/@arod

Grammy's Night

The future Mr. and Mrs. dressed to impress for the 2019 Grammy Awards.

First Oscars 

A-Rod attended his first Ocars event with his girl. The former Yankee documented the entire day on his YouTube channel. 

Weekend Getaway

A-Rod captioned this photo with, "Enjoying a little R&R with my *heart emoji,*" right before getting engaged.

Photo: Instagram/@arod 

She said yes!

Both A-Rod and JLo took to Instagram to announce the joyful news of their engagement. 

Photo: Instagram/@jlo

