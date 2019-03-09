Amor, amor, amor - Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are finally engaged! Benny Medina, Jennifer’s long time manager, confirmed the happy couple are engaged. "She said yes ♥️," the 43-year-old former Yankee excitedly wrote in an Instagram post on Saturday, March 9 along with a photo of J.Lo’s hand flaunting a sparkling ring. The 49-year-old superstar reposted the same photo with a flurry of heart emojis. Not surprisingly, their posts went viral, with fans and celeb friends alike flooding the comments section with praise.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are engaged Photo: Instagram/jlo

Kris Jenner was quick to send love, writing: “So happy for you guys!!! Congratulations!!!” Sofia Carson was all of us, speculating on the cut of the ring. “@janelparrish wants to know if this is an emerald cut,” she wrote, tagging her friend and co-star Janel Parrish. Meanwhile, Jasmine Tookes kept things simple, leaving praise hands.

The pair, who started dating back in 2017, recently marked their two-year anniversary. "Two years of laughter. Two years of fun. Two years of adventures. Of excitement of growing and learning. Of true friendship And so much love!!” Jennifer scribed in a sappy Instagram post.

She continued to write: “You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place... in the midst of our ever-changing, ever-moving life... you make me feel like a teenager starting out all over again... Every time I think I have you pegged, you surprise me in the most wonderful ways reminding me how blessed I am to have found you now in this moment at this time... our time... Te Amo Macho...”

And in case you're wondering why Jennifer tagged 'The Ellen Show,' it's most likely because Ellen Degeneres is always always asking the superstar when she's going to get engaged. The Ellen Show left its own comment on the picture: "Yes. I'll be your maid of honor.

Alex spokesperson confirmed the engagement happened today (March 9). Stay tuned for more details of the engagement, but we're thinking Alex popped the question while he and Jlo were away on an island vacation. Sneaky!

Congratulations, J-Rod!