Relaxation comes in many forms. For Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez relaxation means taking a private plane to an exotic and stunningly beautiful local to enjoy scenic boat rides. On Thursday afternoon, the power couple each took to their respective Instagram accounts to share a glimpse of how they’re spending some “down time.” J.Lo shared a photo of the two cuddling up with a blanket while staring out into a breathtaking view – her hair up in a messy bun and complemented with her signature hoop earrings.

The couple was clad in sweatsuits perfect for a low-key romantic date Photo: Instagram/@arod

The singer-actress captioned the cute pic with, “Down time” followed by a blue heart, baseball and video recorder emojis. It’s unclear who snapped the photo, which was taken from behind. On his account, A-Rod shared a photo of the two sitting by the water somewhere in paradise. “Enjoying a little R&R with my *heart emoji*,” he wrote. “What’s your happy place? On the beach? Or in the snow?” He added. The love birds are seen clad in sweatsuits, perfect for a low-key yet romantic date.

A-Rod shared a few snaps of their breathtaking view Photo: Instagram/@arod

Just a day before, the former baseball player shared a behind-the-scenes video showing how he prepped for his first ever Oscars with J.Lo as his date. The athlete shared a link to a YouTube video where he captured his entire day ahead of the special evening. From choosing the color of his tux to a sauna session and even post-Oscars dinner, Alex appeared to enjoy his brush with the film industry.

.Lo and A-Rod each took to their Instagram accounts to share a glimpse of their downtime Photo: Instagram/@arod

“I am inspired to watch more movies. I had the best time. I’m looking around with people that I see on TV all the time, on the big screen,” he said over dinner with the Limitless singer. Evidently, the pair works very hard, and some R&R with your love is the perfect way to unwind.