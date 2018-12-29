View 10 pics | Back to story

...
2018 was a remarkable ride for Jennifer Lopez. Among various accomplishments, she ended a three-year Las Vegas residency, was honored with the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award and premiered her new movie Second Act. Of course, the triple threat looked fabulous on every glittering occasion, wowing onlookers with her ever-youthful appearance and effortlessly chic style. We’ve rounded up the superstar's top ten red carpet moments of 2018 (shout-out to her beloved stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn) just for you – so take a scroll on through!

 

Pink Princess

Jennifer was the epitome of a Hollywood movie star as she appeared at the world premiere of her film Second Act. The leading lady was drenched in an over-the-top pink tulle couture gown by Giambattista Valli. Her billowy dress featured a high-low hem, and a really (really) long train. We wouldn’t expect anything less from J. Lo!

Vanguard Versace

The mom-of-two turned heads at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards as she arrived at the ceremony in a marvelous metallic frock. For her special evening, The Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award recipient hit the pink carpet in custom Versace. Of course, her on-stage looks were just as dazzling.

Three Times A Lady! 

Jennifer stole the carpet at Elle’s 25th annual Women in Hollywood celebration. The 49-year-old slipped into a glamorous haute couture number for the worthwhile L.A. event that made our mouths water. Her stylists assited her in combining three key couture items by designer Toni Matičevski: a top, skirt and unique accent piece. The blouse is called the Halcyon Top, which Jennifer rocked in a blush tone. It’s an angular pullover that the designer recommends be paired with his Cause Ruffle Skirt in black. Her third item was Toni's unique Charm Shoulder Band.

Carpet Cut-out!

There were no limits to J.Lo's dress at the 2018 American Music Awards. The Second Act star delighted in a bright pink gown by Georges Chakra. In true J.Lo form, the silk and chiffon dress had a eye-catching slit for her leg to pop out of. Her clutch and shoes deftly aligned with the number's black trimming.

Balmain Beauty

It's hard to steal the spotlight in an evening filled with impossibly stunning style, but Jenny from the block held her own at the 2018 Met Gala in New York City. Radiating from her flawless complexion, the powerhouse appeared in a custom gem-encrusted Balmain gown that featured an eyecatching black ostrich-feather train.

Gold Glamour

J.Lo had the midas touch at the Time 100 Gala in NYC. The A-lister rocked head-to-toe gold in an epic Zuhair Murad creation. She sizzled between the top's oversized neckline and her skirt’s high slit. While the cut, of course, flaunted her fabulous legs, it also provided a view of her open-toe gold Max platform heels by Jimmy Choo.

Dinero Dazzler

Jennifer combined some of her favorite fashion trends into one breezy look for her Dinero single release party in Las Vegas. The entertainer opted for a layered white number that boasted pops of silver and gold, a sheer skirt and cutout features, while at the Bellagio. We love how this look truly represents her personality! 

Billboard Burgundy

What happens in Vegas does not stay in Vegas when you're J.Lo and you look this incredible. Dripping in burgundy pieces of varying materials, Jen wore an outfit reminiscent of her early days to the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. Both the bodice, which was designed by Roberto Cavalli, and the skirt, were made of faux alligator. Meanwhile, the velvet top half consisted of a two-pieces: a burgundy bra peeking out from under a long-sleeve button-up. And how about those sky-high boots? Designed by Casadei, the star's matching thigh-highs truly took this ensemble to another level. Plus, don't even get us started on her sharp hairstyle!

Pale Perfection!

How could anyone forget this pale blue dream look? Matching her man A-Rod to a tee, J.Lo was the epitome of glamour in this curvacious bustier-style dress from Guess' Marciano collection at their Spring 2018 launch party. She expertly paired the look with dramatic floor-length fur, a curly updo and, of course, Christian Louboutin pumps.

Minidress Madness

Jennifer rang in her 2018 stylish streak with this unreal look! The icon showed off a different side of her taste (and legs for days) at a World of Dance photo event on the NBC Universal lot back in January. The ruffled white Ester Abner minidress had fans marveling at her tiny waist. And, obviously, we're big fans of those Jimmy Choo sandals!

