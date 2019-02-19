91st Oscars
Old Hollywood Glam: Relive vintage-extravaganza at the Oscars

Old Hollywood comes alive at the Oscars. See the best looks through the years

Rita Moreno wears the same outfits at the Oscars in 1962 and 2018
Rita Moreno wears the same outfits at the Oscars in 1962 and 2018

The 91st Academy Awards Ceremony, commonly known as Oscars, is coming up on February 24th, and besides all the great movies being recognized, there is one element that keeps the world turning their heads year after year: Fashion.

Its red carpet, known to be the biggest runway in the world, it is the perfect platform for well-known fashion designers, as well as up and comers to show their work, usually worn by the top talent of the movie industry.

We can't wait to see who's wearing who this year, but in the meantime, let's go through the most, glamorous, Old-Hollywood outfits from past years ceremonies.

 

Rita Moreno

This Latina icon wins this by a landslide. In 2018, the Rita Moreno wore, 57 years later, a version of the dress she wore when she won her best actress Oscar on 1962. She looks fun, amazing, and it fits! It's a win in our book.  

 

Gwyneth Paltrow at the 87th Academy Awards
Gwyneth Paltrow at the 87th Academy Awards

Gwyneth Paltrow

At the 87th Academy Awards the "Shakespeare in Love" Oscar Winning actress was a vision in light pink.

 

Halle-Berry
Halle-Berry

Halle Berry

The actress was going for the "sexy disco queen" look at the 89th Academy Awards, and it absolutely worked!

 

Jennifer Lopez at the 75th Academy Awards
Jennifer Lopez at the 75th Academy Awards

Jennifer Lopez

She had no signs of "Jenny from the block" when she arrived at the 75th Academy Awards looking like a Greek goddess from ancient stories. Flawless!

 

Reese Witherspoon at the 78th Academy Awards
Reese Witherspoon at the 78th Academy Awards

Reese Witherspoon

At the 78th Academy Awards, the forever "Legally Blonde", won her Best Actress Oscar for portraying legendary country singer June Cash, while looking like a true princess.

 

Beyoncé at 77th Academy Awards
Beyoncé at 77th Academy Awards

Beyoncé

Queen Bey had to, obviously, be on this list. Specially for this show-stopping, mermaid-esque ensemble she wore to the 77th Academy Awards.

 

Jennifer Garner wore bright orange to the 75th Academy Awards
Jennifer Garner wore bright orange to the 75th Academy Awards

Jennifer Garner

As bright as that million-dollar smile! Jennifer Garner wore bright orange to the 75th Academy Awards.

 

Jennifer-lopez2
Jennifer-lopez2

Jennifer Lopez

Our beloved JLo is a repeat offender in this list, looking as elegant as ever at the Vanity Fair After Party 13 years ago. Ageless!

 

Renee Zellweger at the 73rd Academy Awards
Renee Zellweger at the 73rd Academy Awards

Renée Zellweger

The hair! The dress! Renée Zellweger was the definition of old Hollywood at the 73rd Academy Awards.

Samantha Morton at the 76th Academy Awards
Samantha Morton at the 76th Academy Awards

Samantha Morton

Looking regal at the 76th Academy Awards.

 

