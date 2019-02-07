Jennifer Lopez’s Grammy's style has gone unmatched! The triple-threat superstar (singer, dancer AND actress!) has churned out look-after-look, since her debut in 1998. J.Lo’s style for music’s biggest night has included lots of leg, lots of skin and always lots of glamour.

As a classic example, we can’t forget Jennifer's infamous Versace dress! The two-time nominee has taken the stage and the red carpet by storm for every appearance – putting her at the top of many a best-dressed list. Check out Jennifer’s timeless looks in the above video!