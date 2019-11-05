View 12 pics | Celebrities
Female performers who have rocked the stage during Super Bowl
Female performers who have rocked the stage during Super Bowl

© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will be performing together at Super Bowl LIV

While the football game itself ought to be the main attraction during the Super Bowl, in recent years the center of attention has shifted for many viewers who tune in to watch not just the funny commercials but also the epic halftime performances.

During the almost fifty years of Super Bowl, female performers have gradually, but surely, risen to the peak as highly-anticipated, top-billing artists. The year 2020 will be extra special because not only will two female performers take the stage, but they are also Latina! Cue Jennifer Lopez and Shakira

This begs the question: what other females have brought their A-Game to Super Bowl halftime shows?

© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan fue la primera mujer en dar el espectáculo del medio tiempo del Super Bowl

Gloria Estefan (1992) 

Cuban-American star Gloria Estefan was the first woman to appear alone in the Super Bowl halftime show, and although her performance was met with mixed reviews, she live-broadcasted an episode of the avant-garde sketch comedy show, In Living Color. It was a snow-themed production with Estefan in the center along with two Olympic ice skaters.

© Getty Images

Diana Ross performed during the 1996 Super Bowl halftime show

Diana Ross (1996) 

January 28, 1996 was a historic date for the NFL, as football fans gathered to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Super Bowl. The game between the Dallas Cowboys and the Pittsburgh Steelers had a memorable halftime performance put on by the legendary Diana Ross.

© Getty Images

Gloria Estefan gave another performance at Super Bowl in the 1999

Gloria Estefan (1999)

It was Gloria Estefan's second performance at the Super Bowl, that took place on January 31, 1999, that would continue opening the doors for female artists to come. To improve upon her previous show, the singer was accompanied by the great Stevie Wonder, Peter Criss and Gene Simmons. Without a doubt, Gloria stood out with her vocal performance. It was a resounding success!

© Getty Images

Shania Twain had No Doubt and Sting as co-collaborators during the 2003 Super Bowl

Shania Twain (2003)

Shania has been the last country singer to take the stage during the Super Bowl. Twain had just released her first album in five years, and the singer had No Doubt and Sting perform alongside her for parts of the show.

© Getty Images

Janet Jackson estuvo en el espectáculo del medio tiempo del Super Bowl de 2004

Janet Jackson (2004)

All For You was one of the most memorable songs that Janet Jackson performed at the Super Bowl halftime show in 2004. And let's not forget the "wardrobe malfunction" she experienced while performing with Justin Timberlake. The show hit a record number of viewers: 143.6 million spectators were tuned in!

© Getty Images

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Janet Jackson for Super Bowl incident

Justin Timberlake apologizes to Janet Jackson

When the incident occurred - it was Super Bowl 2004 - we could see Justin Timberlake tear off part of Janet Jackson's bra, exposing a portion of her chest, and it wasn't until 14 years later when Justin explained a little of what happened, this time to Zane Lowe from Beats 1. "I don’t know that a lot of people know that [they made up]. I don’t think it’s my job to do that because you value the relationships that you do have with people," he said in 2018.

© Getty Images

Madonna performed one of the most impressive halftime Super Bowl shows

Madonna (2012)

Donning a gladiator outfit, the Queen of Pop herself, Madonna, kicked off the Super Bowl XLVI halftime show. It was brilliant watching all the dancers who accompanied her, as well as other stars who performed alongside her, like Nicki Minaj and M.I.A. Madonna fulfilled the words she said during the press conference the day before the event. “I want to have the best show on Earth. Never, throughout my career, have I prepared for a performance with as much care as this one.” It lasted 8 minutes - Madonna sang her classics, like Vogue, Music, Give me all your luvin’. It ended with a duet with CeeLo Green, singing a 'club' version of Like a Prayer

 

© Getty Images

Beyoncé made the jump from R&B singer to super star in the 2013 Super Bowl

Beyoncé (2013)

Super Bowl 2013  was the perfect time for Beyoncé to make the transition from R&B singer to world super star. Her voice was incomparable throughout the performance, belting out hits like Crazy In Love and Single Ladies. The dancers were amazing to watch for their level of fitness and near-perfect coordination. And let's not forget the memorable Destiny's Child on-stage reunion, which was moving and had the crowd on their feet!

© Getty Images

Katy Perry looked stunning on a lion during the 2015 Super Bowl halftime performance

Katy Perry (2015)

Katy Perry's performance at the Super Bowl in 2015 was something truly impressive to watch with all the amazing technology. The display of lights and her hits were incredible, despite it being met with some criticism. Watching her take the stage dominating a huge lion as she sang her hit song Roar, was out of this world. Lenny Kravitz also appeared on stage with her to sing I Kissed a Girl and finally Missy Elliot, missed by many for absence on stage, sang Get Ur Freak On.

© @jlo

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will bring the Latin flavor to Super Bowl 2020

Shakira and JLo (2020)

On February 2, 2020, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will take the stage, bringing Latin flavor to the show that is viewed by audiences in 180 countries. And we are SO ready for it!

© @shakira / @jlo

JLo aseguró que en el Super Bowl de 2020 ella y Shakira le pondrán llamas al mundo

“Let's see the world in (flames),” wrote JLo on her social media channels. Shakira added: “There is nothing bigger than this. I am excited.” Jennifer debuted in 1999 and has dominated the charts with songs like If You Had My Love while Shakira released her very first album in 1991, recognized the world over for hits like Hips Don’t Lie

