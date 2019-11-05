Female performers who have rocked the stage during Super Bowl

While the football game itself ought to be the main attraction during the Super Bowl, in recent years the center of attention has shifted for many viewers who tune in to watch not just the funny commercials but also the epic halftime performances.
During the almost fifty years of Super Bowl, female performers have gradually, but surely, risen to the peak as highly-anticipated, top-billing artists. The year 2020 will be extra special because not only will two female performers take the stage, but they are also Latina! Cue Jennifer Lopez and Shakira.
This begs the question: what other females have brought their A-Game to Super Bowl halftime shows?
