Jennifer Lopez reacts to her first Golden Globe nomination in over 20 years: Watch

Jennifer Lopez is heading back to the Golden Globes as a nominee. Over 20 years after the singer scored her first nod for playing the titular character in the 1997 biopic Selena, the 50 year old received her second nomination on Monday. The Hollywood star scooped up a nomination for Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for her portrayal of Ramona in the drama Hustlers. Hours after the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) announced the nominees for the 77th Annual Golden Globe Awards, Jennifer took to social media to react to the news.

Loading the player...

“Oh my god, it’s been 20 years since I was nominated for Selena!” she exclaimed in a video. The nominee went on to thank the Hollywood Foreign Press Association for the “incredible” honor. “I am humbled and so excited to be recognized for this role as Ramona in Hustlers. Thank you so much and I’ll see you at the Globes,” she squealed.

MORE: See which Hollywood stars are vying for a Golden Globe in 2020

Alongside the post, Jennifer also noted that she “could not be prouder” to be recognized by the HFPA. “Ramona was a complicated character and it was an honor and challenge to bring her to life. Hustlers was a labor of love, sweat and perseverance written, directed, produced, edited and starring a group of bad-ass women,” she wrote. “I am proud and honored to represent them and this film!!!! ♥️♥️ #HustlersMovie #ramona.”

Jennifer Lopez received a Golden Globe nomination for her role in Hustlers

Last month, the mom of two revealed to GQ that she did not get paid up front for her part in the movie. “I didn’t get paid a whole bunch of money for Hustlers,” she said. “I did it for free and produced it. Like Jenny From the Block—I do what I love.” "It became a movement," Jennifer added. "This is our movie, where we run shit. They know it's all women producers, woman director, woman writer, all women starring in it. We've been watching men take advantage of women in movies for a long time, so it was a fun ride to see the tables turned."

MORE: Jennifer Lopez teases a Hustlers Broadway show

Nominated alongside Jennifer in the Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture category are Kathy Bates (Richard Jewell), Annette Bening (The Report), Laura Dern (Marriage Story) and Margot Robbie (Bombshell). The 2020 Golden Globes, hosted by Ricky Gervais, will air live on NBC Sunday, January 5.