Jennifer Lopez put her (Ab)solutely fabulous style on display in NYC — see the looks

Jennifer Lopez put her (Ab)solutely fabulous style on display in NYC — see the looks
Jennifer Lopez put her (Ab)solutely fabulous style on display in NYC — see the looks

Jennifer Lopez street style August 2
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez street style August 2

Jennifer Lopez is summer style goals! Jenny from the Block returned home to NYC for promo and turned the streets into her own runway. The 49-year-old rocked a host of looks, from daring denim to smoking hot athleisure.

Here is a look at Jennifer’s back-to-back style moments in New York City this week.

 

Flower child! Jennifer opted for a sleek floral print blouse and white pants as she and her mother made a surprise appearance on the Today Show on August 2.

 

The Dinero singer added a little something to her look with a black Chanel belt.

 

Jennifer Lopez street style August 1
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez street style August 1

Abs-olutely ! Fresh from her workout, the super star showed off her abs in a pair of printed leggings from Niyama Sol with a matching orange top after a workout on August 1. 

 

 

Jennifer Lopez Versace boots
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Versace boots

Daring denim! J.Lo made fans do a double take in a pair of head-turning denim boots by Versace on July 31. Jennifer completed her look with an oversized white shirtdress.

 

Proving she’s still that girl from the block, Jenny wore her hair in a long ponytail with her signature hoop earrings.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez Sally LaPointe
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez Sally LaPointe

Jennifer’s look was summer perfection as she strolled the streets in a peach twin set by Sally LaPointe on July 31.

 

 

Jennifer Lopez July 31
© GC Images

Jennifer Lopez July 31

Jennifer's last and final look showed off more of her toned body. The El Anillo singer showed off her fit figure in her Niyama Sol activewear.

 

