Karl Lagerfeld's Hollywood: 10 fabulous Chanel looks at the Oscars
Karl Lagerfeld's Hollywood: 10 fabulous Chanel looks at the Oscars

© Getty Images

On February 19, 2019, the world said goodbye to iconic Chanel designer Karl Lagerfeld, who died at the age of 85. Chanel CEO Alain Wertheimer praised his "creative genius, generosity and exceptional intuition", adding that the couturier was ahead of his time, which widely contributed to the House of Chanel's success throughout the world.

 

"Today, not only have I lost a friend, but we have all lost an extraordinary creative mind to whom I gave carte blanche in the early 1980s to reinvent the brand."

 

Karl's reinvention of the French fashion house founded by Coco Chanel meant that his luxe designs were beloved by fashionistas all over the world, and especially Hollywood actresses, who for decades have chosen Chanel looks for their most important fashion moment  – the Oscars red carpet. Scroll through to see 10 unforgettable Karl Lagerfeld designs from the Academy Awards. 

 

Jennifer Lopez's movie career was just getting started in 2001, when she made an appearance at the the 73rd Annual Academy Awards. Jenny from the Block was stunning in one-shouldered silk Chanel at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles.

 

© Getty Images

Lagerfeld's close friend Penelope Cruz was also one of his biggest fans, often donning designs by the couturier for her high profile outings. Here she attends the 80th Annual Academy Awards at the Kodak Theatre on February 24, 2008 in corseted Chanel haute couture.

 

Sex and the City star Sarah Jessica Parker's quirky taste in fashion also embraced the timeless creations of Chanel. The actress was lovely in lemon-hued silk-satin look on March 7, 2010, at the 82nd Annual Academy Awards.

Lagerfeld may have joined Chanel in the early 1980s, but his talent and legacy carried on through the latest generations of Hollywood stars. Margot Robbie helped the Oscars celebrate their 90th anniversary wearing an off the shoulder gown with silver details in 2018.

© Getty Images

At the 71st Academy Awards on March 21,1999, Pulp Fiction star Uma Thurman was a Hollwyood goddess in her billowing two-piece Karl Lagerfeld for Chanel gown. 

A close friend and muse of Mr Lagerfeld, actress Diane Kruger stepped out at the 82nd annual Academy Awards in Chanel couture. The star wore a halter-neck gown in Karl's signature black and white for the event at held at Kodak Theatre on March 7, 2010.

© Getty Images

Jessica Biel's curves were perfectly suited to this beautifully beaded Chanel design as she attended the 86th Annual Academy Awards, held at Hollywood & Highland Center, on March 2, 2014.

© Getty Images

Nicole Kidman graced the 76th Annual Academy Awards on February 29, 2004 at the Kodak Theater in Hollywood wearing this feathered Karl Lagerfeld couture design.

© Getty Images

Julianne Moore adores Chanel creations, wearing this white beaded gown to the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 22, 2015. The dress was even more special for the star, as she won the best actress award for Still Alice that night. 

© Getty Images

Julianne Moore makes a second appearance on the list in a beautifully constructed black gown by Karl Lagerfeld. The Oscar winner wore the exquisite look for the 88th Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood & Highland Center on February 28, 2016.

