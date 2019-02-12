View 10 pics | Fashion

10 Times Jennifer López owned the Oscars Red Carpet

...
10 Times Jennifer López owned the Oscars Red Carpet
You're reading

10 Times Jennifer López owned the Oscars Red Carpet

1/10
¿Ha copiado Harper Beckham el peinado a la editora de moda más famosa?
Next

¿Ha copiado Harper Beckham el peinado a la editora de moda más famosa?
Jennifer Lopez Oscars 1997
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 1997

Jennifer López has never been nominated to an Academy Award, YET, but she is for sure one of the queens of the Oscars Red Carpet. Whenever she sizzles her way up to the awards ceremony, she has always been among the best dressed. Naturally, every fashionista is biding their time until Miss J.Lo impresses at the 2019 Oscars Red Carpet. While we wait, here are 10 of her most gorgeous looks throughout the years in the most important night in Hollywood: the Academy Awards. 

 

For her first time at the Oscars, in 1997, Jennifer López wore a gorgeous Badgley Mischka dress, perfect for an actress who was starting to make her way. She was promoting her movie Selena, and we all know what happened after that.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 1998
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 1998

In 1998, Jennifer López chose the design duo of Badgley Mischka and unsurprisingly, the look was a total home run. She looked radiant and totally on trend in her mermaid tail gown.

 

Photo: Getty Images

 

MORE: Roma Stars Yalitza Aparicio and Marina de Tavira Score Oscar Nomantions

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2001
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2001

Wowza! In 2001, Jennifer López blew us away with this daring little number. There is no doubt that the actress brought her A fashion game to the Oscars. This exquisite Channel gown was classic JLo, elegant and oh-so-sexy!

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2002
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2002

Jennifer López opted for Versace for the 2002 Oscars. She mixed the sweet pink dress with a very sixties, beehive-esque hair style, and long, warm, honey-colored locks to frame her pretty face.

 

Photo: Getty Images

jennifer-lopez-oscars-2003
© Getty Images

jennifer-lopez-oscars-2003

Harking back to old Hollywood during its golden years, JLo went to the Oscars in 2003 wearing a sari-style Valentino gown in a subdued mint color. With her hair slicked back and sporting a golden tan, she looked radiant.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2006
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2006

The artist wore a form-fitting, vintage green gown from Jean Dessès for the 2006 Oscars ceremony. She was breathtaking.

 

Photo: Getty Images

 

MORE: Penélope Cruz Stuns in Chanel as she Brings Mom to the Spanish Oscars

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2007
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2007

Most women don't exactly feel glamorous during the first trimester of their pregnancy, but not Jenny from the block! She was glowing at the 2007 Oscars Red Carpet in this empire style Marchesa gown. Her imperial goddess dress made her seem almost ethereal.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2010
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2010

This structured Armani Privé put Jennifer López at the top of the best dressed list of the 2010 Oscars. The soft blush color of the dress perfectly suited her princess makeup look!

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2012
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2012

Art deco style never looked better than when Jennifer López arrived at the Red Carpet of the 2012 Oscars. She not only served looks, she also stole all the looks with this Zuhair Murad see-through dress.

 

Photo: Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2015
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez Oscars 2015

This Elie Saab gown was worthy of a queen like Jennifer Lopez. The Latina super star was stunning at the 2015 Oscars Red Carpet.

 

Photo: Getty Images

© ¡HOLA! It is forbidden total or partial reproduction of this photo report and its photographs, even though citing its origin.

Más sobre:

View Galleries