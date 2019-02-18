Year after year A-list celebrities step out in their most glamorous garb to make an appearance at one of the most anticipated red carpets of the year: the Oscars. It feels like it was just yesterday when actress Kate Winslet won the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to her performance in The Reader, but it’s actually been ten years! That same night, Penelope Cruz won Best Supporting Actress for her fiery role in Vicky Cristina Barcelona, and Slumdog Millionaire took home the Oscar for Best Picture.

The ceremony's big award winners will forever live on in Oscars history, and so will the ceremony's best dressed stars – Except they'll go down in red carpet fashion history. And if you’re like us, than you know that’s just as fun to watch. In case you need a style refresher, here’s what some of Hollywood’s best-dressed wore on that special evening, ten years ago!