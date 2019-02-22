The most memorable Academy Awards moments in history

It was back in 1929 when the first golden statuettes were presented in Hollywood at the debut awards ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Much has changed in film in the last 91 years, but if there is something that endures as far as the Oscars is concerned, it is those unforgettable moments that viewers and attendees of the iconic awards ceremony hold in their memories. On the stage over the years we’ve seen tears of emotion, uncontrollable nerves that leave the winners speechless, immeasurable happiness and especially the feeling that cinema is not just a job - these are all sensations that transcend the screen and touch the hearts of the public. The mecca of film is still the best factory of dreams in history and at HOLA! USA we invite you to enjoy a magical journey down memory lane and relive some of the most memorable moments from Tinseltown’s biggest night of the year.
First ever Academy Awards - 1929
The first Oscars ceremony was celebrated on May 16, 1929, with a private luncheon at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, attended by less than 300 people, who paid just three dollars for entry. However, it wasn’t until 1953 when the grand gala was televised by NBC. Above, the American star Bob Hope appears at the 1970 gala. Although he never won an Oscar for his performances, he was instead awarded five honorary statuettes, granted for his contribution to cinema and his many humanitarian activities.