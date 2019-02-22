91st Oscars
Leer en Español

The most memorable Academy Awards moments in history

The most memorable Academy Awards moments in history
The most memorable Academy Awards moments in history

Oscar presentation

Oscar presentation

It was back in 1929 when the first golden statuettes were presented in Hollywood at the debut awards ceremony organized by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Much has changed in film in the last 91 years, but if there is something that endures as far as the Oscars is concerned, it is those unforgettable moments that viewers and attendees of the iconic awards ceremony hold in their memories. On the stage over the years we’ve seen tears of emotion, uncontrollable nerves that leave the winners speechless, immeasurable happiness and especially the feeling that cinema is not just a job - these are all sensations that transcend the screen and touch the hearts of the public. The mecca of film is still the best factory of dreams in history and at HOLA! USA we invite you to enjoy a magical journey down memory lane and relive some of the most memorable moments from Tinseltown’s biggest night of the year.

First ever Academy Awards - 1929

The first Oscars ceremony was celebrated on May 16, 1929, with a private luncheon at the Hollywood Roosevelt Hotel, attended by less than 300 people, who paid just three dollars for entry. However, it wasn’t until 1953 when the grand gala was televised by NBC. Above, the American star Bob Hope appears at the 1970 gala. Although he never won an Oscar for his performances, he was instead awarded five honorary statuettes, granted for his contribution to cinema and his many humanitarian activities.

Walt Disney
Walt Disney

Snow White gets a life-sized Oscar - and seven miniature trophies - 1939

There’s no doubt that Walt Disney’s career was incredibly prolific. In addition to other awards, many of them honorary, the great creator and director holds the record for most Oscar nominations (60) and the record for most awards received (26). Interestingly, Snow White and the Seven Dwarves received a life-sized statuette and seven miniatures. Above, Walt is pictured with Shirley Temple, who - at only six years old - received a special juvenile Academy Award the same year.

Grace Kelly
Grace Kelly

Grace Kelly wins an Oscar - 1955 

On March 30, 1955, at only 25 years old, Grace Kelly excitedly picked up her Oscar for her performance in The Country Girl. That same year, the actress traveled to the Cannes Film Festival to present the film and that was when Pierre Galante, editor of a famous French newspaper, came up with the idea of organizing a photo shoot of Grace with Prince Ranier of Monaco at the Palace. There the first meeting of the couple took place on April 6, 1955. Nine months later, on January 5, 1956, their commitment became official when he asked for her hand in marriage.

Joan Crawford
Joan Crawford

The only actress to receive an Oscar from her bed - 1946

Another unforgettable Academy Awards moment is Joan Crawford receiving her Best Actress Oscar from her bed for her role in Mildred Pierce in 1946. Days before the ceremony, she told organizers that she couldn't attend because she had to rest. To this day, many wonder if she was actually sick, or if it was a strategy to get the Academy jury to give her a pity vote since she had never won an Oscar. They say she spent the whole night tucked up in bed, hugging her statuette.

Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor
Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor

Two of the greatest Hollywood divas of all time

Audrey Hepburn and Elizabeth Taylor set the standard for future Hollywood divas to come. The pair took home the gold on more than one occasion. Audrey won twice, in 1954 she scored a Best Actress for her role in Roman Holiday and in 1992 she received the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award. Meanwhile, the lady with the violet eyes also received the same award for her humanitarian work, in her case in 1944 and prior to that she won two Oscars, one for Butterfield 8 in 1961, and another for Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? in 1967.

Jack Palance
Jack Palance

Jack Palance’s impressive one-handed push ups - 1992

Still in perfect health and super fit at 73, Jack Palance took viewers by surprise as he accepted his Best Actor Oscar for City Slickers in 1992 by dropping to the floor and demonstrating his ability to perform one-armed push-ups. The audience went wild!

Gwyneth Paltrow
Gwyneth Paltrow

Gwyneth Paltrow’s iconic pink gown - 2000

Arguably one of the most iconic dresses in the history of the Oscars red carpet is the delicate pink Ralph Lauren number that Gwyneth Paltrow wore the year she won the Best Actress trophy for Shakespeare in Love in 1999. However, it was her tearful acceptance speech that got the lion’s share of column inches that year, rather than her on point ceremony attire.

South Park creators Trey Parker y Matt Stone
South Park creators Trey Parker y Matt Stone

South Park creators transform into Gwyneth and J.Lo  - 2000

A year after Gwyneth's triumph, South Park creator Matt Stone turned up wearing an identical pink dress as she’d worn in 1999. Not to be outdone, his work partner, co-creator Trey Parker rocked a look identical to the floaty green Versace gown Jennifer Lopez had worn for the Grammy Awards. The bizarre appearance was certainly a talking point!

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon

Ben Affleck and Matt Damon take the cine word by storm - 1997

Fresh-faced newcomers Ben Affleck and Matt Damon skyrocketed to fame in 1997 thanks to the success of their movie Good Will Hunting - which scored nine Oscar nods and took home two trophies on the big night - for Best Original Script and Best Actor for Robin Williams. Since then, the pair have become a Hollywood force to be reckoned with and have worked together on several occasions. Over 17 years later, and they remain the best of friends.

Anna Paquin y Roberto Benigni
Anna Paquin y Roberto Benigni

Two memorable moments - 1998

Anna Paquin and Roberto Benigni provided two memorable moments for viewers in 1998. At only 11 years old, Anna had an unbelievable start to her career - taking home a Best Supporting Actress Academy Award for her part in The Piano. When she was called to the winners podium, Anna was completely overcome with emotion and left speechless - drawing applause and laughs from the audience - before she could finally get her words out. Meanwhile, Italian star Roberto couldn’t contain his joy when his movie Life is Beautiful won best foreign language film - literally jumping out of his seat and climbing over several chairs before leaping onto the stage to hug presenter Sofia Loren - and proclaiming “I want to kiss everybody” during his acceptance speech.

Meryl Streep
Meryl Streep

Three Oscars for the nomination record holder

Meryl Streep - the most-nominated actress in the history of the awards - hasn’t gone more than five years without been shortlisted in the Best Actress and Best Supporting Actress category since her first nomination in 1979, for The Deer Hunter. Her incredible track record isn’t only a testament for the Academy’s admiration of her work, but also proof of her stellar career and excellent choice of roles. Meryl, who most recently took home the gold in 2012 for her turn as Margaret Thatcher in The Iron Lady, has cemented her status as one of the most prolific actresses of her generation. her other statues were won in the Best Supporting Actress category for Kramer vs Kramer in 1980 and Best Actress in 1983 for Sophie’s Choice.

Jack Nicholson
Jack Nicholson

The great Jack Nicholson

The title of most nominated in the Best Actor and Best Supporting Actor categories goes to Jack Nicholson - who has been shortlisted 12 times. Of those, the star has only been called to the stage three times - Best Actor for One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest (1975)  and As Good as It Gets (1997) and Best Supporting actor for Terms of Endearment (1983).

Jon Blair
Jon Blair

The woman who gave refuge to Anne Frank - 1995

The 1995 ceremony will always be remembered for one of the most emotional Oscars moments during the presentation of the Best Documentary award to Remembering Anne Frank - made by Jon Blair, who stepped up on stage with Miep Gies, the woman who gave refuge to Anne’s family, and who kept her diary safe. Jon described her as: "The hero of the story of Anne Frank."

oscar14

oscar14

Extravagant styling at the Oscars

In the last 90 years of the Oscars, the red carpet has been a testament to the glamour and the elegance of the stars that have strutted down it. However, at some galas, there were certain celebrities who monopolized the paparazzi’s attention by wearing the most commented-on outfits. In the image, singers Cher and Björk have made history with their outlandish styles.

oscar15
oscar15

The most Oscar-winning movies in history - 1997

In 1997, Titanic won 11 Academy Awards of the 14 that it was nominated for. Before then, only the 1959 film Ben-Hur had claimed the same number of statuettes. In 2003, The Lord of the Rings: Return of the King made history by sweeping the board and taking home 11 awards.

Oscar Halle Berry
Oscar Halle Berry

Black actors make history - 2002

The 74th edition of the Oscar Awards became known for its contribution to actors of color in the movie industry, who had practically been forgotten up until then. First was the honorific Sydney Poitier, then the spectacular Halle Berry trumped all expectations and went on stage at the Kodak Theater to claim her award for Monster’s Ball. A couple minutes later, it was Denzel Washington’s turn, who received his second statuette (he had already won an award for Best Supporting Actor for Glory) for his performance in Training Day.

Jennifer Garner
Jennifer Garner

Jennifer Garner slips on stage - 2006

Wearing a Michael Kors dress and Cartier jewelry - a vintage bracelet from the 1920s valued at $860 thousand, briolette candelabrum 47 carat diamond earrings valued at $572,000 and an antique diamond brooch in her hair valued at $73,000  - Jennifer Garner walked onstage to deliver the Oscar for Best Soundtrack in 2006. Her appearance on the Kodak Theater stage was about to become one of the most talked-about of the evening, due to an unfortunate slip that could have ended badly. Fortunately, it was nothing more than a little scare and the actress was able to continue with the ceremony, flashing a big smile.

Characters at the Oscars
Characters at the Oscars

Ben Stiller and co's hilarious impressions

Original costumes, funny dances, speeches that have viewers in stitches… Throughout the years, we have seen numerous actors show their funniest sides onstage. Some of the most memorable turns include Ben Still transforming into a Na'vi alien from the Avatar movie to present the award for Best Makeup, Billy Cristal emulating Hannibal Lecter, or Whoopi Goldberg dressed as Queen Elizabeth I.

Julia Roberts

Julia Roberts

America’s sweetheart’s speech - 2001

Julia Robert was the center of attention at the 2001 Oscars not only for her vintage black velvet Valentino dress, which happened to be one of the most iconic looks in history, but for the speech she made when accepting the award for her role in Erin Brokovich. The Academy provides a teleprompter to keep speeches short and signal when time is up, however, America’s Sweetheart ignored it and took advantage of the moment. “I already have one, so I’m going to have a good time and say some things, because I’ll probably never be here again,” she said excitedly.

Heath Ledger posthumous Oscar
Heath Ledger posthumous Oscar

Heath Ledger’s posthumous Oscar - 2009

The most emotional moment celebrated at the 2009 gala took place when the award for Best Supporting Actor was presented. It came as no surprise: Heath Ledger received the award posthumously for his incredible performance as the Joker in The Dark Knight, the second biggest blockbuster movie in history. The actor’s parents, Sally Bell and Kim, as well as his sister Kate accepted the award on his behalf, which will be given to his daughter Matilda when she turns 18. Heath became the second actor in history to receive a posthumous Oscar, after Peter Finch who won for the 1976 film Network.

Woody Allen at the Oscars
Woody Allen at the Oscars

Woody Allen’s absences

After his nomination in 2014 for Blue Jasmine, director Woody Allen returned to make history again after receiving his 16th Oscar nomination in the category for Best Original Screenplay. The actor, writer and director has only once attended the Oscar gala: the one that took place after the September 11 attacks, an emotional homage to the victims. In total, he has been nominated 24 times and won 4 statuettes.

Kathryn Bigelow
Kathryn Bigelow

First woman to win an award for Best Director - 2010

In 2010, Kathryn Bigelow made history becoming the first woman to take home an Oscar for Best Director for The Hurt Locker. Not only did she go home filled with happiness and pride after winning six awards - Best Picture, Best Director, Best Screenplay, Best Sound Editing, Best Sound Mixing, Best Film Editing - but she also managed to beat her ex-husband, James Cameron, who dueled her at the Oscars with his film Avatar, which won three Oscars. “I would prefer that Kathryn takes the awards in the main categories, I already won all that I craved with Titanic,” Cameron confessed days before the gala.

Angelina Jolie's right leg
Angelina Jolie's right leg

Angelina Jolie and her famous right leg - 2012

If there is an anecdote for what we remember of the 2012 Oscars, it’s definitely the frenzy caused by Angelina Jolie’s leg on the red carpet. On the arm of her handsome partner, Brad Pitt, the actress left people speechless in this black dress with an asymmetrical neckline by Atelier Versace. A design that left a large opening in her skirt, exaggeratedly showcasing her right leg. Since then, almost all the women who wear similar dresses recall that red carpet look and call it “the Angelina.”

Christopher Plummer
Christopher Plummer

The Oldest actor to win an Oscar - 2012

In 2012, Christopher Plummer, unforgettable in his role as Captain Von Trapp in The Sound of Music, become the oldest actor to win an Oscar. Taking the stage, the vetted actor, who was awarded as Best Supporting Actor for his role in Beginners in 2012, began his speech looking face-to-face at the statuette, to which he said “You are only two years older than me … where have you been all my life?”

Quvenzhané Wallis
Quvenzhané Wallis

The youngest actress to be Nominated - 2013

At only nine years old, Quvenzhané Wallis has been the youngest actress in history to win an Oscar Nomination for Best Actress, in her case, for her performance in the film Beasts of the Southern Wild. Even though she did not take home the award, the young girl won us over with her sweetness and her bag in the shape of a dog which she toted around all day and night at the 2013 Oscars.

Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama

Michelle Obama’s surprise appearance - 2013

The then First Lady of the United States, Michelle Obama, gave the greatest surprise at the 85th edition of the Academy Awards, in which she made a surprise appearance in a video to open the envelope and announce the award for Best Movie which went to Argo. Actor Jack Nicholson gave the floor to Barack Obama’s wife who began her bit with an expressive: “Welcome to the White House!” “I congratulate all the nominees” for the work that “made us laugh, cry, and in fact taught us that love can conquer all and can transform our lives in the most surprising way.” She encouraged everyone, especially the younger ones, to have the “strength to believe” in themselves, whoever they are, and the necessary daily effort to “achieve their dreams.”

Jennifer Lawerence
Jennifer Lawerence

Jennifer Lawrence’s trip - 2013

When Jennifer Lawrence tripped over her spectacular Christian Dior gown on her way to claim her award for Silver Linings Playbook in 2013, it wasn’t just captured on the covers of magazines, but it was an image so iconic and significant that it was chosen by the firm as an advertising campaign and is already part of the anecdotes of the history of the Oscars. At only 23 years old, Jennifer became one of the youngest actresses to be nominated four times for the precious award: her other nominations were for Winter’s Bone (2012), American Hustle (2014), and Joy (2016).

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie
Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt wins for producing - 2014

Brad Pitt finally has an Oscar to his name, however, despite being a vetted actor, the award he took home was for his work as a producer. Twelve Years A Slave was chosen for Best Picture in 2014 and Brad Pitt received the Oscar as well as a passionate kiss from Angelina Jolie. The pair was one of the most elegant of the night.

Oscars selfie
Oscars selfie

The most epic selfie at the Oscars - 2014

"Cheese!" And so Ellen DeGeneres snapped what was definitely the most impressive selfie in the history of the Academy Awards The TV host was able to unite Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Lawrence, Julia Roberts, Meryl Streep, Bradley Cooper, Lupita Nyong’o, among others, to pose for a photo that was then shared on her Twitter account. In just one hour the photo broke the internet as it was shared by more than two million people. Ellen DeGeneres was a resounding success as the ceremony host that year.

Jared Leto
Jared Leto

Jared Leto’s epic photobomb - 2015

The year 2015 was the year of photobombs, and even though no such award category exists, if it did, Jared Leto would’ve surely won. Never one to shy away from the limelight, the actor decided that James W. Skotchdopole’s arrival to one of the after parties holding up his award for Best Picture for Birdman felt a little bland. At that moment he probably thought: “I’m going to add a little fun!” And he did. Surprise!

Leonardo Dicaprio
Leonardo Dicaprio

The Oscar goes to Leonardo DiCaprio - 2016

The year 2016 was Leonardo DiCaprio’s year. Finally, after five nominations, the actor reached for the precious statuette thanks to his role in the film, The Revenant. It was amazing to see the entire Dolby Theater standing and applauding the star. After many years, the actor won the Oscar for Best Actor under the eagle eye of all his colleagues and an emotional Kate Winslet, who could not hold back her tears on seeing her friend fulfill his dream.

Oscars mistake
Oscars mistake

The historic envelopes mistake - 2017

If the 2017 Oscars were marked by anything, it was a historic mistake that will go down in film history. Between the drum rolls, we heard Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway announce La La Land as the Oscar winner for Best Picture. Damien Chazelle’s entire film crew burst in happiness and took to the stage without knowing that moments later, the most talked-about moment would occur after Jordan Horowitz would announce that the winner was in fact Moonlight. “There’s been an error with the cards,” he shouted while holding up the envelope that contained the winner. In the midst of great confusion, the cast of La La Land walked off the stage just as the Best Picture winners took hold of the Oscar. This was the most talked about mistake in the history of the Oscars.

Guillermo del Toro wins an Oscar
Guillermo del Toro wins an Oscar

The triumph of Guillermo del Toro and The Shape of Water - 2018

The 90th edition of the Oscars was a year for Mecian success. Guillermo del Toro's tale of a scaled creature who steals the heart of a mute cleaning lady in The Shape of Water won Best Picture while Mexico-set Pixar movie Coco won Best Animated Feature.

