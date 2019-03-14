View 9 pics | Fashion

Hats off to the royal ladies: See what regal fashionistas wore this week

Meghan Markle
Spring is right around the corner, and royal fashionistas are slowly dipping their toes into pretty florals and brighter shades. This week Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia stepped out in primavera style wearing Alexander McQueen and Carolina Herrera gowns featuring bold graphics blooms. Crown Princess Victoria and Zara Tindall appeared to be one the same fashion wavelength as they each stepped out to different occasions wearing berry-hued ensembles.

The British royals celebrated Commonwealth Day with an array of chic and elegant get-ups – including standout coat dresses, regal hats and fascinators. Scroll through the gallery and stay tuned for more transitional weather in next week’s royal style gallery.

 

Meghan Markle

On her visit to Canada House with Prince Harry, Meghan looked royally elegant in a forest green embroidered coat by Erdem. She layered the standout piece over a matching dress and teamed it with a box clutch and ultra-chic Aquazzura suede pumps.

Meghan Markle
A la Jackie O.

The Duchess of Sussex celebrated Commonwealth Day in an all-white ensemble – including a chain-printed dress by Victoria Beckham, a matching coat and pillbox hat. The soon-to-be-mom added a nice contrast to her look with a pair of classic pumps and a cute clutch.

Zara Tindall
Zara Tindall

Zara went full-on monochrome with a berry-hued coat dress with matching floral fascinator and a structured handbag. Even her leather gloves got the color memo.

Duchess Camilla
Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess Camilla opted for a gorgeous blue velvet coat and hat to Monday’s Commonwealth Service. She teamed her textured outfit with equally classic yet chic dark accessories: a top handle bag, mid-heels and leather gloves. Moreover, her signature pearl necklace could not be missed.

Kate Middleton
Kate Middleton

For the traditional Commonwealth mass, the Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a vibrant red coat dress by Catherine Walker with a matching red fascinator. She teamed her red-hot look with neutral heels and clutch.

kate-middleton-new-dress
Dark Blooms

Prince William’s wife stepped out the National Portrait Gallery Gala and manifested spring in a recycled Alexander McQueen floral gown. However, Kate redefined the top section of her dress with a fresh new style featuring short sleeves and a sleek square line. So glam!

Kate Middleton
Office-apropos

Earlier that day, the mom-of-three turned away from her traditional dress ensembles and instead opted for a purple blouse with a built-in tie by Gucci and black wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw to visit the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center. We love how she added a trendy element with her top handle mini bag, which brought a nice contrast to her overall look.

Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch met with Prince Charles at the National Gallery in London for the opening of a new art exhibition, and as usual, Letizia appeared ultra-glam in a multi-color Carolina Herrera dress. The midi number was perfect for the artsy occasion as it stood out with a graphic floral print and flattering silhouette.

Crown Princess Victoria
Crown Princess Victoria

Burgundy was a popular shade among royals this week as Princess Victoria and Zara Tindall shared a twinning moment in the same berry hue. The Swedish monarch attended the Crown Princess’ Name Day celebrations wearing head-to-toe burgundy with straight-leg trousers, a coat, scarf, leather gloves and suede booties.

