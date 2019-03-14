Hats off to the royal ladies: See what regal fashionistas wore this week

Spring is right around the corner, and royal fashionistas are slowly dipping their toes into pretty florals and brighter shades. This week Kate Middleton and Queen Letizia stepped out in primavera style wearing Alexander McQueen and Carolina Herrera gowns featuring bold graphics blooms. Crown Princess Victoria and Zara Tindall appeared to be one the same fashion wavelength as they each stepped out to different occasions wearing berry-hued ensembles.
The British royals celebrated Commonwealth Day with an array of chic and elegant get-ups – including standout coat dresses, regal hats and fascinators. Scroll through the gallery and stay tuned for more transitional weather in next week’s royal style gallery.
Meghan Markle
On her visit to Canada House with Prince Harry, Meghan looked royally elegant in a forest green embroidered coat by Erdem. She layered the standout piece over a matching dress and teamed it with a box clutch and ultra-chic Aquazzura suede pumps.