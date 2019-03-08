View 10 pics | Fashion

Living Color: The royal ladies suited up in vibrant hues and statement looks

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

What a rainbow of a week it’s been for royal fashionistas, who gave us every color of the spectrum, from pink to red to bright orange. This week, Queen Letizia went full-on monochrome in the chicest red power suit by Spanish designer Roberto Torretta. Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth stepped out to the Science Museum in an eye-catching orange coat and matching top hat. Furthermore, Duchess Meghan Markle looked radiant in a metallic dress and cream-colored coat, and Crown Princess Victoria was the epitome of a modern-day princess in a pink blazer and black trousers combo.

Scroll through the gallery to see these and more double-tap-worthy looks from this colorful week!

 

Queen Letizia

Queen Letizia showed her devotion to monochrome in a striking red power suit by Roberto Torretta. The former journalist wore the‘70s-inspired ensemble to an awards ceremony in Caceres, Spain. Letizia finished off her look with a pair of matching Boss pumps and Gold & Roses earrings.

Queen Letizia
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia

Everyone woman needs a 'LBD'

The Spanish monarch stepped out for a music-filled night with her husband, King Felipe, to the ‘In Memoriam’ concert. During the event, the mom-of-two exuded elegance in a little black dress that fell just below the knees. Her heels brought an interesting element to her polished look as she teamed the sleeveless number with a pair of lucite slingbacks, a black clutch and long teardrop earrings.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth II

Her Majesty looked regal in a bright orange coat and matching top hat for a visit to the Science Museum. The 92-year-old royal balanced her outfit with dark accessories including a black bag, loafers and knit gloves.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex appeared radiant at the 50th Anniversary of the Investiture of the Prince of Wales next to her husband, Prince Harry. The mom-to-be was glowing as she teamed a gold embossed dress and cream-colored coat by Amanda Wakeley with classic nude heels.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Business-Chic

Meghan had a busy agenda for International Women’s Day, and to complete her royal duties in style, the former Suits star rocked a black and white shift mini-dress by Reiss. The pregnant royal added a businesswoman approach with a black blazer and suede pointy heels. Her wallet clutch added an edgy statement with gold hardware.

We are all for her mini dress!

Crown Princess Victoria
© Getty Images

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria

Crown Princess Victoria opted for a pink blazer and black pants combo to visit the offices of Google in Sweden. Victoria appeared uber stylish and modern thanks to her printed top and chic accessories – including a sleek bag, ankle booties and hoop earrings.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Kate Middleton

The Duchess of Cambridge looked chic as ever in a long green coat by Sportsmax and black Michael Kors dress. The mom-of-three chose the perfect accessories to further elevate her ensemble: black knee-high boots and a green box bag by Manu Atelier.

Kate Middleton
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton

Royal Elegance

Kate wore a beautiful mint green dress to Prince Charles’ 50th Anniversary reception. The long frock brought forth vintage vibes with a high neck, balloon sleeves and button neckline. We loved how she paired it with white on-trend heels and silver clutch.

Duchess of Cornwall
© Getty Images

Duchess of Cornwall

Duchess of Cornwall

Green is having a major moment right now, so it’s no surprise we love this hue on Camilla. The Duchess of Cornwall dressed in this gorgeous embroidered kaftan to a St. Patrick’s dinner with her husband, Prince Charles, at the Embassy of Ireland in London.

Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima

The royal fashionista followed through with the color memo in a long-sleeve sheath dress with gold lace skirt. Maxima kept her skirt the center of attention as she paired the look with classic heels.

