Living Color: The royal ladies suited up in vibrant hues and statement looks

What a rainbow of a week it’s been for royal fashionistas, who gave us every color of the spectrum, from pink to red to bright orange. This week, Queen Letizia went full-on monochrome in the chicest red power suit by Spanish designer Roberto Torretta. Meanwhile Queen Elizabeth stepped out to the Science Museum in an eye-catching orange coat and matching top hat. Furthermore, Duchess Meghan Markle looked radiant in a metallic dress and cream-colored coat, and Crown Princess Victoria was the epitome of a modern-day princess in a pink blazer and black trousers combo.
Queen Letizia
Queen Letizia showed her devotion to monochrome in a striking red power suit by Roberto Torretta. The former journalist wore the‘70s-inspired ensemble to an awards ceremony in Caceres, Spain. Letizia finished off her look with a pair of matching Boss pumps and Gold & Roses earrings.