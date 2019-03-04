View 11 pics | Fashion

Capes aren’t just for superheroes, here’s how stylish royals wear the regal piece

...
Paris Fashion Week - all the royals and celebrities spotted in the front row
Paris Fashion Week - all the royals and celebrities spotted in the front row
Queen Maxima
© Getty Images

Queen Maxima

A stylish royal’s wardrobe would not be complete without the ultimate regal piece – the cape! Royal fashionistas such as Meghan MarkleQueen Maxima and Queen Letizia have taken note of the elevated draped look to add to their own styles. Whether it's in the form of a dramatic floor-length gown or an elegant thigh-grazing coat, perfect for daytime, capes have proven to be a popular style among the royal ladies. So much so, we think #RoyalsWearingCapes should be its own hashtag.

Scroll through the gallery to see how Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and others bring the ultimate in style with their covetable caped looks!

 

Queen Maxima

Queen Maxima chose a cobalt blue creation by Jan Taminiau on the day she was crowned Queen. The Netherlands monarch looked regal in a floor-length embroidered dress layered worn under a matching cape with structured shoulders.

Queen Letizia wears a black cape
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wears a black cape

Queen Letizia

The Spanish monarch added a regal touch to her look with the help of a stylish black cape that simulates the appearance of a classy blazer.

Queen Letizia wearing a cape ensemble
© Getty Images

Queen Letizia wearing a cape ensemble

Elevated style

The former journalist has Spanish designer, Juanjo Oliva, to thank for this ultra-chic forest green number she wore to the National Design Awards one year. We love her draped look for its simple yet refined aesthetic.

Meghan Markle
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle

Meghan Markle

The Duchess of Sussex donned a bright red cape dress by Dior while on her royal tour of Morocco. The pregnant royal looked ravishing as she paired her look with nude accessories.

Meghan Markle first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Meghan Markle first royal engagement with Queen Elizabeth

Caped to perfection

For her first royal engagement with her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth, the mom-to-be opted for a cream-colored dress featuring a caped detail by one of her ultimate favorites, Givenchy.

Queen Elizabeth
© Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth

Queen Elizabeth

Her Majesty required the help of an assistant to carry her extra-long cape as she attends the Service of the Order at London’s Westminster Abbey in May 2014. Her regal ensemble could not be more fit for a queen.

Kate Middleton in Mulberry coat
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton in Mulberry coat

Kate Middleton

Prince William's wife chose a blue Mulberry coat for the second day of her royal tour of Northern Ireland. The mom-of-three complemented the chic caped number with navy blue heels and a matching clutch.

Kate Middleton wearing cape gown
© Getty Images

Kate Middleton wearing cape gown

Blushing

The Duchess of Cambridge stunned in a gorgeous blush cape gown by Alexander McQueen for dinner at the royal palace in Oslo, Norway. Her elegant gown featured beautiful diamond detailing at the shoulders. At the time, Kate was pregnant with her third child.

Queen Mathilde
© Getty Images

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde

Queen Mathilde of Belgium exuded impeccable style in a vibrant red cape coat during a visit to Canada. She toned down her eye-catching outfit with black accessories including a pair of pointed pumps, a clutch, and leather gloves. We love how she added a hint of gold with her earrings.

Princess Charlene
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene

Princess Charlene

The Monegasque royal seems to be a fan of capes since 2015. Princess Charlene added contrast to her all-black ensemble with a white front-zip cape. The mom-of-two gave her look an edgy approach with leather thigh-high boots.

Princess Charlene red cape
© Getty Images

Princess Charlene red cape

Redd-y

Red seems to be a popular shade among capes as Princess Charlene also undertook the trend – although she wore it for the perfect occasion: her children’s annual Christmas ceremony last December. Her version was distinguished by a high neck and short, thigh-grazing hem.

