Capes aren’t just for superheroes, here’s how stylish royals wear the regal piece

A stylish royal’s wardrobe would not be complete without the ultimate regal piece – the cape! Royal fashionistas such as Meghan Markle, Queen Maxima and Queen Letizia have taken note of the elevated draped look to add to their own styles. Whether it's in the form of a dramatic floor-length gown or an elegant thigh-grazing coat, perfect for daytime, capes have proven to be a popular style among the royal ladies. So much so, we think #RoyalsWearingCapes should be its own hashtag.
Scroll through the gallery to see how Queen Elizabeth, Kate Middleton and others bring the ultimate in style with their covetable caped looks!
Queen Maxima
Queen Maxima chose a cobalt blue creation by Jan Taminiau on the day she was crowned Queen. The Netherlands monarch looked regal in a floor-length embroidered dress layered worn under a matching cape with structured shoulders.