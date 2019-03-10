Commonwealth Service Day was filled with extra memorable moments—Meghan Markle channeled Jackie O while visiting a Canada-themed youth event with Prince Harry and she wore a stunning Victoria Beckham-designed dress for the traditional service held later in the day at Westminster Abbey. But besides her gorgeous royal style, the cameras caught a special moment the Duchess of Sussex shared with her sister-in-law Kate Middleton. Prepare to be delighted!

During the Commonwealth Day service held at Westminster Abbey, Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton shared a sweet moment

During the service, both Meghan and Kate were seen saying hello, or hola, to different guests and conversing with them, but eventually the two made their way to each other. The Duchess of Cambridge went in and greeted Meghan with a sweet hug and kiss.

MORE: Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton bring spring vibes with commonwealth service style

Both sisters-in-law dressed up for the special ocassion. Meghan was wearing an all white ensemble that featured a white patterned dress designed by Victoria Beckham, which she paired with a white pillar box hat. Kate, on the other hand, opted for a bold look with a red coat dress by Catherine Walker paired with a matching red fascinator.

Both the Duchess of Cambridge and the Duchess of Sussex were spotted conversing together and with their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry

After their sweet moment together, Meghan and Kate were joined by their husbands, Prince William and Prince Harry to probably (most likely!) discuss that tear-jerking performance Alfie Boe gave during the ceremony and that also brought tears to the Duchess of Sussex's eyes.

Another reason why they were so enthused to see each other is that they didn't carpool. Unlike last year Kate and William arrived to this year's ceremony seperate from Meghan and Harry.

Next up on the royal itinerary? Meghan Markle's UK baby shower courtesy of Kate Middleton, Meghan's second baby shower after a low-key, intimate New York baby shower with close family and friends.