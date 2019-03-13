View 7 pics | Fashion

Let these chic Kate Middleton outfits inspire you to spruce up what you're wearing to work

Let these chic Kate Middleton outfits inspire you to spruce up what you're wearing to work
Let these chic Kate Middleton outfits inspire you to spruce up what you're wearing to work

Kate Middleton put a fresh new spin on one of her favorite Alexander McQueen gowns
Kate Middleton put a fresh new spin on one of her favorite Alexander McQueen gowns
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion

On Tuesday, March 12, Kate Middleton stepped out for a royal engagement and inspired all the working ladies out there with exquisitely office-chic fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge looked extra sharp as she spent her day with kids at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center where she learned about the Lambeth Early Action Partnership program and the Parent and Infant Relationship Service. Prince William’s wife turned away from her traditional dress ensembles and instead opted for a purple blouse with built-in tie by Gucci and black wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw.

Kate added a trendy essential with her top handle mini bag, which brought a nice contrast to her overall look. This work-friendly outfit combines style with ease, and there are many more examples of the Duchess' office-apropos style for inspiration. Here are a few of our favorite Kate Middleton looks that are tailor-made for the office.

Kate Middleton blue dress
Kate Middleton blue dress

Shades of blue

Back in 2016 the Duchess and her then three-year-old visited the Royal International Air Tattoo. While there, she looked lovely in a bright blue dress layered under a navy blazer. We love how she teamed the business look with white pumps and a headband. It was a very of-the-moment look and perfect for a day jam-packed with meetings.

Kate Middleton office apropos fashion
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion

Good 'ol blazer

When in doubt, opt for an all-black look and top it off with a sleek blazer. Here, the 37-year-old did just that by paring a turtleneck with skinny jeans and a grey plaid blazer. It’s an effortless ensemble for days in which you have nothing to wear.

Kate Middleton office apropos fashion
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion

Trust in prints

Who says workwear has to be boring? Fun prints such as polka dots add a playful touch to refined dresses. Here’s a perfect example.

Kate Middleton office apropos fashion
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion

Cheerful two-piece

A bright and colorful set is another way to stand out in a sea of black, grey and navy hues. Kate wore this cheery ensemble to visit the Royal Opera House, and we can’t get over how polished yet stylish she looked. Also, those Rupert Sanderson shoes!

Kate Middleton office apropos fashion
Kate Middleton office apropos fashion

Work-friendly style

Consider wide-leg trousers and a tailored blazer your go-to formula for sartorial success. The mom-of-three knows how to keep it simple yet work-friendly.

Kate Middleton blue dress
Kate Middleton blue dress

Edgy chic

This color green is another reason to bold hues as they can add a jaunty element to your work wardrobe. We love how Kate added an edgy touch courtesy of her cool-girl L.K. Bennett lace-up boots.

