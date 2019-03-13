Let these chic Kate Middleton outfits inspire you to spruce up what you're wearing to work

On Tuesday, March 12, Kate Middleton stepped out for a royal engagement and inspired all the working ladies out there with exquisitely office-chic fashion. The Duchess of Cambridge looked extra sharp as she spent her day with kids at the Henry Fawcett Children’s Center where she learned about the Lambeth Early Action Partnership program and the Parent and Infant Relationship Service. Prince William’s wife turned away from her traditional dress ensembles and instead opted for a purple blouse with built-in tie by Gucci and black wide-leg trousers by Jigsaw.
Kate added a trendy essential with her top handle mini bag, which brought a nice contrast to her overall look. This work-friendly outfit combines style with ease, and there are many more examples of the Duchess' office-apropos style for inspiration. Here are a few of our favorite Kate Middleton looks that are tailor-made for the office.