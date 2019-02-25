91st Oscars
¡Fiesta time! All the star style from the Vanity Fair 2019 red carpet

Oscars 2019

jennifer lopez vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

jennifer lopez vanity fair 2019

When all of the awards have been handed out (and the stars have enjoyed Wolfgang Puck's menu at the Governors Ball), it's time to head out to the Oscars after-parties! One of the hottest tickets of the night is Vanity Fair's annual bash, which follows the Academy Awards show and features one of the starriest guest lists outside the ceremony itself. The 2019 Vanity Fair Oscar Party after 91st Academy Awards on Sunday night brought a host of stylish celebrities to the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills. Scroll through to see the star fashion, look-by-look!

 

Jennifer Lopez swapped the high-necked Tom Ford gown she wore to the Oscars ceremony for this fun pleated ombré look.

 

sofia vergara joe manganiello vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

sofia vergara joe manganiello vanity fair 2019

Vanity Fair party regulars Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello looked super chic on the red carpet, with the Magic Mike actor sporting a custom tux by ISAIA.

lady gaga vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

lady gaga vanity fair party 2019

Lady Gaga wore a beautiful black ball gown for her performance of Shallow with Bradley Cooper during the show, and kept it on for the Vanity Fair soirée.

regina king vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

regina king vanity fair party 2019

Regina King, who won best supporting actress for If Beale Street Could Talk, looked beautiful in a chiffon gown in coral.

camila cabello vanity fair party 2019

camila cabello vanity fair party 2019

Camila Cabello was an Oscars night princess in a black lace ball gown with spaghetti straps.

zoe kravitz vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

zoe kravitz vanity fair party 2019

Zoe Kravitz of Big Little Lies was truly sexy in this California girl ensemble, comprised of a gold bikini top and low-slung skirt. 

olivia colman vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

olivia colman vanity fair party 2019

Olivia Colman – best actress winner for The Favourite – oozed old Hollywood glam in a cream silk look accessorized with her new accessory: her Academy Award!

sophie turner joe jonas vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

sophie turner joe jonas vanity fair 2019

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas made it a couples' night, with Joe wearing an all-white tuxedo and his Game of Thrones star fiancée slipping into a gold gown, one of the evening's strongest fashion trends.

lupita nyongo vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

lupita nyongo vanity fair 2019

Lupita Nyong'o is one of our red carpet faves – and the Black Panther actress didn't disappoint in this white feather Oscar de la Renta creation.

heidi klum vanity fair party 2019

heidi klum vanity fair party 2019

Heidi Klum was one of the many stars who opted for a feathered look, showing off her famous legs in this high-low creation.

naomi campbell vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

naomi campbell vanity fair party 2019

Naomi Campbell rocked a curly hairstyle and a figure-skimming embroidered gown for the post-Oscars fiesta.

paris jackson vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

paris jackson vanity fair 2019

Michael Jackson's only daughter Paris Jackson stepped out in an orange silk-satin gown that showed off her many  tattoos.

priyanka chopra vanity fair 2019
© Getty Images

priyanka chopra vanity fair 2019

Priyanka Chopra looked every inch a Hollywood star in a plunge-necked black gown with full A-line skirt. 

Gemma Chan vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

Gemma Chan vanity fair party 2019

Crazy Rich Asians star Gemma Chan was crazy gorgeous in a beautifully beaded sheer gown.

vanessa hudgens vanity fair party 2019

vanessa hudgens vanity fair party 2019

Vanessa Hudgens channeled her inner golden goddess for this molted metallic look at the Vanity Fair party. 

miley liam vanity fair party 2019
© Getty Images

miley liam vanity fair party 2019

Newlyweds Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth stepped out for a date night at the Vanity Fair bash, with the pop singer, who was dripping in diamonds, rocking a YSL gown.

