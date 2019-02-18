Wolfgang Puck dishes behind-the-scenes celebrity secrets with HOLA! USA

View Galleries
-
Karl Lagerfeld's Hollywood: 10 fabulous Chanel looks at the Oscars
-
10 Times Jennifer Lopez owned the Oscars red carpet
-
Penélope Cruz stuns in Chanel as she brings mom to the Spanish Oscars
With the countdown to the February 24 Academy Awards underway, Penélope Cruz was gorgeous in Chanel as she attended the Spanish Oscars – the Goyas....
-
From Penelope Cruz to Guillermo del Toro: past Latinx Oscar winners
-
Yalitza Aparicio is the cutest in these endearing photos from her childhood
There’s no doubt Yalitza Aparicio is the actress to watch out for during awards season. Her amazing performance in Alfonso Cuaron’s multi-award...