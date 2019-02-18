91st Oscars
Wolfgang Puck dishes behind-the-scenes celebrity secrets with HOLA! USA

Wolfgang Puck is celebrating his 25th anniversary serving up delicious dishes at the Academy Awards Governors Ball, and the celebrity chef has just unveiled the menu for Oscars 2019. But what happens behind-the-scenes on Tinseltown's most glamorous night? We had a chance to get the culinary legend, creator of such iconic restaurants as Spago, to spill some of his Hollywood secrets! Here are the ten tasty tidbits we learned from the world-famous chef.

 

1) At the Governors Ball, the drama isn't just on the screen!
"I think the years have gone by so fast. When I look back we have had so many different places that we did the Governors Ball. When we first started we had to build a kitchen in the parking lot. It was raining and windy, and it was so hard to make risotto for 1,600 people. I remember when the first time we did the Governors Ball here at Hollywood and Highland, the electricity went off... We had many things happen, but mostly we had great souvenirs and memories."

 

2) Barbara Streisand basically made chicken pot pie a thing.
"I remember when Barbara Streisand came to the Govenors Ball, and she loved the chicken pot pie so much. She kept raving about, and that’s why we put it in on the menu at Hotel Bel Air."

 

3) Celebrities CAN stand the heat – and get into the kitchen! (Just ask Julia Roberts.)
"It is always nice to hear if someone that we know well or someone that is a regular at the restaurant wins. Those are the special memories I keep. I remember when Julia Roberts came into the packed kitchen. Everyone got to take pictures with her, and everyone was really excited. I also still remember to this day when Michael Caine came into Spago with his family and said, ‘Wolfgang, I know that the Oscars were two days ago, but can you please make the same menu for my family?’ I was in awe, like oh I will try, but I don’t have all the ingredients! We made something similar, and they all loved it. I think it is such a positive way to think about it. To think we cooked for 1,500 people, and it was so good that they want it again."

 

Above: The celebrity chef mingles with Chrissy Teigen and John Legend at the Governors Ball at Hollywood & Highland Center in 2015.

4) Not even A-listers can get Wolfgang to spill his culinary secrets.
"I never tell [stars my recipes during the Governors Ball]. They can be the movie stars, and I don’t want them to cook!"

 

5) Wolfgang has never actually seen a full Oscars telecast.
"You know I have never really watched it fully. I’ll watch bits and pieces of it. Mainly at the end when they announce best actor or best director before the best movie, I will watch that because then I know that’s my cue to get busy in the kitchen."

 

Above: In 2017, Mahershala Ali, winner of Best Supporting Actor for Moonlight, shared his moment in the spotlight with Chef Wolfgang at the Governors Ball.

7) What's classic now was innovative then!
"I feel like we have changed the way America eats. When we opened Spago in 1982, we had an open kitchen, we grilled food, we served goat cheese… we had pizza with smoked salmon! I didn’t change because of the Oscars, I changed because I am at the restaurants every day, learning from all the chefs and creating new dishes. After I came on to do the Oscars, everyone knew that they were getting the best food so everyone would come back for dinner."

 

8) This year's menu is his fave – but there's a catch.
"Absolutely not, I enjoyed creating the menus every year. I think this year is my favorite… but that could change next year."

 

Above: Shall we dance? With Lisa Rinna on the red carpet at the 78th Annual Academy Awards.

9) The legendary chef will be celebrating this tradition for the 25th time after the show.
"When we finish it all, I like to do a big champagne toast with everyone. It’s always a great end to a night, congratulating everyone who worked so hard to make this night special."

 

10) The Oscars never get old. 
"It’s a great thing doing this for 25 years, and I still love it. It’s not like, 'Oh great, I have to do the Oscars.' It is something that I am always excited about doing, and everyone is excited to do it."

 

Above: In 2004, Wolfgang soaks his feet in Perrier Jouet Champagne and rose petals while getting a Pre-Oscar pedicure hosted by the Soho House of London and New York in a private villa.

