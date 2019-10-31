HOLA! TV
Menu
Menu
Home
Shows
HOLA! TV
more
more
SUBSCRIBE
HOLA! Videos
Home
Celebrities
Royals
Health & Beauty
Fashion
Lifestyle
En español
Subscribe to
HOLA! TV
Horoscope
Magazine
Site logo
Hola magazine Logo
THE HOLA! EDIT
Eva Longoria dresses little Santi up with the cutest homemade Halloween costumes!
10/31/2019
Latest videos from this show
Now Playing
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Eva Longoria dresses little Santi up with the cutest homemade Hallowee ...
2
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Jessica Alba takes her children to an exciting Halloween-themed activi ...
Jessica Alba takes her children to a pumpkin patch ahead of halloween
3
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Jaime Camil shares a behind the scenes look at his Halloween Horror Ni ...
4
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Ghouls, spirits and haunts - celebrities are kicking off Halloween in ...
5
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Meghan Markle and Queen Letizia have a twinning moment in red leather ...
6
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Eva Mendes gets real on motherhood and 'the struggle' of daily life
7
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Eva Mendes connects with moms around the world with this hilarious pos ...
8
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Karol G and Anuel AA are couple goals in today's Motivational Monday
9
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Tommy Mottola gushes about his love for Thalia
10
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Becky G. is ready to drop her debut album "Mala / Santa" and it is all ...
11
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West take us back to the moment they met and ...
12
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Monaco Royals hit the red carpet for 'Secret Games' party
13
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Prince William and Kate Middleton surprise fans with this nice gift
14
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Sofia Vergara steps out with her look-alike niece and has us doing a d ...
15
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Demi Lovato took a big step in her spiritual journey by getting baptiz ...
16
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Meghan markle stuns in a Banana Republic trench coat
17
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
William Levy shares sweet moments with daughter Kailey
18
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
From Kate Middleton to Prince Harry, the royal family continues to bui ...
19
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Mario Lopez congratulates his parents on this outstanding milestone
20
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Sebastian Yatra shares emotional message after receiving Latin Grammy ...
21
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
These celebrity pet parents will make your heart melt!
22
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Jennifer Lopez kicks off a new trend - this time, with her hats!
23
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Sofia Vergara wraps up Modern Family and delights us with the best #TB ...
24
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Christina Aguilera and Kelly Clarkson bonded over this all too relatab ...
25
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Loyal, royal friend: Prince Harry stands in solidarity with rugby play ...
26
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Prince Royce shows his followers a few fancy bachata moves
In today's HOLA! America, Liam Hemsworth spends time with brother Chris, Adele is moving, Chris and Katherine Pratt are happily married and Prince Royce shows u ...
27
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Meghan Markle returns to royal duties with a goodwill project focused ...
28
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Serena Williams makes her NYFW debut with this special guest
29
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
HOLA! America dives into New York Fashion Week to bring you today's ne ...
30
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
No one moves like JLo! See how the star got ready for her sexist on-sc ...
31
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
See the Royals take on "first day of school" throughout the years
32
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Dua Lipa starts her latest endeavor, and it is not music related!
33
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Stars light up the skies - and the carpet - at the Venice Film Festiva ...
34
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Brad Pitt and Scarlett Johansson bring Hollywood glam to the Venice Fi ...
35
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
The Beckham's are joined by Elton John during their epic vacation
36
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Prince Harry and Prince William carry out Lady Di's legacy in everythi ...
37
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Check out Shawmila, Rosalía, The JBros and T-Swift take out the MTV VM ...
38
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are living in love! These stars can't keep th ...
39
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
The Beckhams take another family vacation! Destination: Italy
40
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Kate, William and their kiddos arrive at Balmoral Castle for summer va ...
41
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Step back into 'The Matrix' when it returns to the silver screen - all ...
42
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Demi Lovato dances her way into 27 in London!
Demi Lovato just turned 27 years old and the singer is celebrating big in London with friends. She attends an Ariana Grande concert and has a blast!
43
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Prince Harry’s ex-girlfriend Cressida Bonas is engaged and Prince Harr ...
44
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Pop icon Madonna looks flawless while celebrating 61 birthday
Madonna celebrates her 61 birthday while on tour and looking as fabulous as ever!
45
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Kaley Cuoco reveals her living arrangements with husband Karl Cook
46
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Taylor Swift's life-changing moment and how it helped change her focus
47
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
‘FRIENDS’ is making a comeback: here’s everything you need to know
FRIENDS, Liam and Miley, and motherhood in full swing! Check out today's updates in this episode of HOLA! America.
48
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Everything you need to know about the love and heartbreak in the Hemsw ...
49
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes celebrate his 21st birthday with a swe ...
50
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Sofia Vergara posts emotional #TBT pic as ‘Modern Family’ nears its en ...
ABC's Modern Family, America's favorite TV show, is coming to an end! The show is filming their 11th and final season and Sofia Vergara gets nostalgic!
51
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Olivia Culpo encourages fans to participate in #ElPasoChallenge as she ...
52
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
The royal connection between Heidi Klum's Italian wedding and Grace Ke ...
53
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are changing the world with this social ...
54
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Royal Fashion 101? There’s a course for that! Find out what college co ...
55
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
David Beckham’s dream comes true - watch him celebrate his new familia ...
56
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Wedding bells are ringing, Nicki Minaj and Kenneth Petty will soon tie ...
57
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Shawn calls her Señorita, and Camila is loving it! The stars take on M ...
58
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
The secret is out! Jennifer Aniston’s latest beauty tricks will blow y ...
59
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Women power in full swing! See the woman taking strides in Hollywood
60
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Behind the scenes pics from JLo’s EPIC birthday bash in Miami - you wo ...
61
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez is the style, musical, fashion icon we al ...
62
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Cooking with the fam! Becky G. and boyfriend Sebastian show us how to ...
63
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Marc Anthony gives David Beckham a salsa lesson!
64
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
This viral challenge is giving celebrities a brand new look!
65
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
From dream collabs to the big screen, Maluma is dominating the world!
66
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
'Shamila' relationship status alert! What's the latest on the official ...
67
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Model Olivia Culpo admits to have suffered from depression and sends a ...
68
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Just like us? Kate Middleton represents all moms during family outing ...
69
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
HOLA! America
The British Royal family shows up! Archie Harrison makes first public appearance post-christening at polo match where Prince William and Prince Harry played. Co ...
70
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
ZOE KRAVITZ KICKS OFF HER HONEYMOON WITH A DREAM ITALY VACATION
71
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Everything you need to know about Baby Archie’s christening
72
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Princess Diana's legacy lives on, see what Harry had to say about fath ...
73
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Summer Friday! See this year's hottest summer trends
74
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Royal fashion: See how royals around the world manage to look their be ...
75
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Miley Cyrus takes a stand towards inclusion in new music video, Mother ...
76
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
It's wedding season! Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas tie the knot - again ...
77
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Check out the PRIDE month celebrations worldwide!
78
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
See how the Kardashian sisters are honoring Khloé during her 35 birthd ...
79
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
The many accidents behind the Agent 007 'Bond 25' movie production
80
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Celebrity summer vacations - it’s getting hot hot hot! Check out their ...
81
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
From Paris to home: See how celebs are celebrating family in today's e ...
82
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Hola Roundup! The must-have songs for your summer playlists
83
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Maluma and Gigi Hadid lit up Paris Fashion Week
84
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Remembering Edith González
85
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Discover Taylor Swift's sweet gesture towards long-time frenemy, Katy ...
86
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Find out what Irina Shayk is doing as she moves on from Bradley Cooper
87
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Jennifer Lopez kicks off 'It's my Party Tour' with daughter Emme's sur ...
88
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
2019 roundup: Check out the celebs who are back in the dating world
89
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Seems like JLo has a new publicist- find out who it is!
90
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Kylie's make-up is sold out, but don't cry over it! Here is her latest ...
91
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Daily Roundup: Look back at JLo's most unique looks
92
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Discover Rosalia, the Spanish artist who influences the influencers
93
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
HOLA! DAILY ROUNDUP: Inside the star-studded 'Big Little Lies' premier ...
94
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
True love! This is how the Royals, A-rod and the Jonas' prioritize fam ...
95
Play video icon
Play video icon for hola
Ricky Martin, Eugenio Derbez and Eva Longoria take their kids to work, ...