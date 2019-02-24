View 5 pics | Celebrities

Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style

Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style
Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style

Yalitza Aparicio
Oscars 2019: Yalitza Aparicio stuns on her first Academy Awards red carpet!
Yalitza Aparicio
Yalitza Aparicio

The stars turned out the best looks for Hollywood's biggest night. For the 91st annual Academy Awards the biggest names took the red carpet in style. Here is a look at the best fashion from the 2019 Oscars. 

 

Yalitza Aparicio

Yalitza was an ice princess in a chic look by Rodarte. 

Marina de Tavira
Marina de Tavira

Marina de Tavira 

The Roma actress was red hot in a look by  J Mendel. 

Javier Bardem
Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem looked dapper in an all-black suit with a silky lapel. 

Brie Larson
Brie Larson

Brie Larson

Brie Larson arrived looking gorgeous in a silver sequined celine gown. 

Emma Stone
Emma Stone

Emma Stone 

Emma Stone rocked a futuristic Louis Vuitton gown with a sharp shoulder detailing. 

