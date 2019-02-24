View 7 pics | Celebrities

date 2019-02-24

Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, J-Rod and more celebrity couples on the carpet

Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, J-Rod and more celebrity couples on the carpet
Oscars 2019: Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk, J-Rod and more celebrity couples on the carpet

Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style
Oscars 2019: All the show-stopping red carpet style
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

Love is the best award! The stars had their best accessory on hand as they made their grand arrivals at the 91st annual Academy Awards. All eyes were on the couples as they walked hand-in-hand through the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. 

Before thanking them inside the ceremony – the celebrities showcased their love for the cameras on the red carpet. It’s no surprise that some of the A-list lovers used to moment to show off a little PDA, or shoot each other the look of love. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’s love shined bright. Bradley Cooper and Irina Shyk only had eyes for each other – although they had the best third wheel (Bradley's mother). And Courtney B. Vance let Angela Bassett steal the show, stepping to the side and admiring her beauty with the camera. Here is a look at the couples who put their love on display during the 2019 Oscars. Can you say #Goals

 

A shining duo 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez 

Bradley Cooper
Bradley Cooper

The look of love

Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk

 

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek
Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

A couple to love

Lucy Boynton and Rami Malek

Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance
Angela Bassett, Courtney B. Vance

All eyes on you

Angela Basset and Courtney B. Vance 

 

Lisa Bonet, Jason Mamoa
Lisa Bonet, Jason Mamoa

Pefect pair 

Lisa Bonet and Jason Mamoa 

Christian Bale
Christian Bale

Love is the best vice 

Christian Bale and Sibi Blazic

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti
Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

It's a match

Jordan Peele and Chelsea Peretti

 

