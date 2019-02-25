View 8 pics | Celebrities

Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuarón and Mexico make history and more big moments

Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuarón and Mexico make history and more big moments
Oscars 2019: Alfonso Cuarón and Mexico make history and more big moments

Oscars 2019: J-Rod, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and more celebrity couples on the carpet
Oscars 2019: J-Rod, Bradley Cooper, Irina Shayk and more celebrity couples on the carpet
Alfonso Cuarón
Alfonso Cuarón

The 2019 Academy Awards ended awards season with a bang! The biggest night in Hollywood was filled with some of the best moments, from some of the brightest stars. After taking the red carpet by storm, the celebrities made their way inside of the Dolby Theatre for the most important night of the award season.

On and off stage, Hollywood’s A-list talent made sure to make some of the most-talked about moments. Alfonso Cuarón and Mexico made history with Roma. Bradley Cooper joined Lady Gaga onstage for a performance of Shallow and introduced the world to his voice. On top of all the special moments, the ceremony proved that it didn’t need a host to generate buzz.

Here is a look at the most-talked about and viral moments from the 2019 Academy Awards. #OscarsBuzz

 

Alfonso Cuarón and Mexico make history 

It was a big night for Mexico and Alfonso Cuarón! Roma took home the award for Foreign Language Film, making it the first Mexican film to win the award. Alfonso’s took the time to thank the other nominees for spreading the same message. “I think that the nominees tonight prove that we are part of te same ocean,” he said as he proudly held up his award. 

 

Tiny Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler opening
Tiny Fey, Maya Rudolph, Amy Poehler opening

No host – no problem

Tina Fey, Maya Rudolph and Amy Poehler kicked off the ceremony with a hilarious round of comedy and some serious girl power. The comedy trio kept the tradition going, giving the audience and nominees a hard time and starting the big night with a round of laughs.

 

Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem
Angela Bassett and Javier Bardem

Javier Bardem and Angela Basset's Spanish lesson

Angela Basset and Javier Bardem gave the audience a quick lesson in the language of love. Ahead of presenting the award for Foreign Language Film, Javier spoke passionately about the inclusivity of film and Hollywood.

"There are no boarder walls that can restrain integrity or talent," the actor said in Spanish. "Tonight we celebrate the excellence and importance of cultures and languages in different countries."

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Shallow
Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper Shallow

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper perform Shallow

The stars of A Star is Born performed the film’s award-winning lead track. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper walked hand-in-hand onstage and performed a beautiful rendition of Shallow.

It was a big night for Bradley, who performed the song for the first time in front of a primetime audience. Shortly after emotional performance, Lady Gaga and Mark Ronson accepted the award for Best Original Song.

Regina King award
Regina King award

Regina King's first win – and emotional speech

There wasn’t a dry eye in the room as Regina King took home the award for Supporting Actress for her role in If Beale Street Could Talk. The veteran actress couldn’t contain her tears as she thanked fellow nominees Emma Stone, Rachel Weisza, Amy Adams and Marina de Tavira.

"Emma, Rachel, Marina, Amy," she said as she wiped tears. "It’s an honor to have my name said with yours, it’s been pretty amazing," 

 

The green book best picture
The green book best picture

Best Picture

And the winner is…The Green Book! The film lead by Viggo Mortensen and Mahershala Ali took home the biggest award of the night, beating out Black Panther, Roma, The Favourite, Bohemian Rhapsody, BlacKkKlansman and A Star is Born.

 

Rami Malek
Rami Malek

Rami Malek wins the award for Best Actor

Don’t stop Rami Malek now! The Bohemian Rhapsody star took home the trophy for Best Actor for his work in the film. The Mr. Robot star made sure to plant a few kisses on his leading lady and co-star Lucy Boynton before taking the stage.

Rami ended his speech with a sweet thank you to his love. “Lucy Boynton,” he said holding back tears. “You are the heart of the film. You are beyond imaginably talented. You have captured my heart. Thank you so much.”

 

Spike Lee wins first Academy Award
Spike Lee wins first Academy Award

The lift seen around the world

Spike Lee couldn’t stay grounded when he won his first Academy Award. The veteran filmmaker took home the trophy for Best Adapted Screenplay for his work in BlacKkKlansman.

After receiving the award, and the news that the New York Knicks defeated the Spurs, Spike couldn’t help but to celebrate with his longtime friend Samuel Jackson.

The New York native took the time during his speech to call for action and change in America, encouraging the audience in the room and watching at home to Do the Right Thing.

