In their music videos and on stage, the reggaetoneros surround themselves with beautiful women ... but behind the scenes, they only have eyes for their girlfriends or wives. These artist are not made of stone, they have a big heart and in it are the women of their lives. Some like Daddy Yankee have spent years with the same person, others like Maluma have recently came out of a long relationship and are giving love a new chance, and a few like Bad Bunny have kept their private lives under wraps.

Do you know the wives and girlfriends of the reggaetoneros? Here we present them to you.

