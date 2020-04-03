In early March, Maluma was photographed in the company of the Russian model Vivien Rubin. The couple enjoyed a walk in Greece , a country the Colombian star traveled to for work. Previously, Vivien was seen in Aspen, Colorado, along with the family of the Felices los 4 singer. Although he has not confirmed that they are in a relationship, it has been seen very close.
Maluma's last known formal relationship was with the model Natalia Barulich, from whom he separated in the fall of 2019 after two years of relationship.