Everything indicates that between Anuel AA and Karol G things are more serious than ever. The singer shared on his social platforms that he intends to take the next step in his relationship with the Mi Cama singer in the new year. The trap singer surprised his fans with the exciting news that there would be a wedding with Karol in 2020.

©@anuel_2blea Together and making big plans to get married

With more than 19 million followers, Anuel AA shared a sweet photo on his profile in which he appears with an all-white ensemble alongside the Colombian beauty. The singer wrote: "This year there is a wedding" and added an emoji of a bride. The post, but especially the caption he wrote, caused a wave of reactions and more than two million likes.

How did the future wife react, you ask? So far, Karol G — whose real name is Carolina Giraldo — has not responded to the image but she did publish a similar photo with her soon-to-be husband. "The face that my 2020 has. Let it be the year of all and God bless us," the songstress wrote next to the image.

©@karolg Karol G started her relationship with Anuel AA last year

Anuel AA and Karol G’s love story

In mid-August 2018, Anuel AA and Karol G premiered the hit Culpables and little by little they began to showing affection, even calling each other 'bebecita' and ‘bebecito.’ A month after the launch of the song, Anuel referred to Karol as "the love of his life." In addition to succeeding individually, together they are one of the best in the Urban genre. Their Secrecto music video was one of the most watched music in Spanish on the YouTube platform, as well as that of China, where they collaborated with Daddy Yankee, Ozuna and J Balvin.