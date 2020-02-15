Will you be mine… forever? Nicky Jam gave his girlfriend Cydney Moreau the ultimate Valentine’s Day gift on Friday, February 14: a proposal! The Latino reggaeton singer asked his model love to spend the rest of her life with him and thanks to social media we got to bear witness. “The best Valentine of my life,” Nicky wrote in Spanish alongside his sweet poolside proposal video. “I love you @cydrrose and will until old age. I am the happiest man in the world and nothing can change that.”

Scroll to watch him pop the question!

©@decoracionesglobos Nicky and Cydney are engaged!

Both of the lovebirds shared the video, which captures the magical waterfront moment. Cydney was shocked from the instant Nicky led her out to what seems to be his Miami Beach backyard. Her eyes lit up with the dazzling display before her, which consisted of: glistening silver balloons floating in the pool, scattered white rose petals on the ground and, most importantly, a lit up “Marry Me” sign.

“Yes x a million,” Cydney wrote in her post afterward. “I love you so much. I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life with you. Best day ever.” She later shared photos from the moment with the caption “I love you fiancé @nickyjampr.”