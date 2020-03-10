There’s a new woman in Maluma’s life. In January, the 11 PM singer was spotted getting warm and cozy with Russian model Vivien Rubin during a outing in Aspen, Colorado. Since, the pair has kept their love under wraps. Staying away from posting each other on social media and leaving the world to wonder how serious their romance is. Still, outside from catching the eye of the Colombian heartthrob, Vivien has a lane of her own. With over 600k followers, the model shows off her tattoos, talents and love for music. Here is everything you should know about Maluma’s new love.