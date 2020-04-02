Love under quarantine! Bad Bunny’s girlfriend Gabriella Berlingeri took to her social media to share a sweet selfie. The 26-year-old and his leading lady snuggle close to the camera for the sweet moment from home. Gabriella didn’t need words, just a simple germ, house and black heart emoji. This is the first time that she has shared a picture of the rapper on her feed. Since being in self-isolation, the Yo Perreo Sola rapper has featured his love in one of his videos.
In March, the Puerto Rican superstar hilariously documented his fifth day in quarantine and Gabriella was there to help. In the video, the pair dance, arm wrestle, play a round of rock, paper, scissors and a game of Jenga. When the rapper knocks over the blocks, his lady lets out a loud laugh, before the camera cuts off.
Bad Bunny has also featured her in silly videos posted on his story, and even shared a sweet throwback picture of his lady. Fans took notice of Gabriella during the press run for his latest album YHLQMDLG. In February, Gabriella was on hand sitting next to the star courtside at the Miami Heat basketball game. Later that evening, the pair celebrated Bunny’s new music with Karol G and Anuel AA.
In March, Bad Bunny confirmed that he is in fact in love. During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Ignorantes rapper revealed his softer side and shared that he was “in love.” The rapper said: “Yeah, now I’m perreando, vivo perreando.”
The Callaita singer does have specific qualities for the person who gets his love. “It’s always about being honest,” he said. “Trust, but the important thing is always to be yourself and to be open and always honest.” He continued: “When you pretend to be someone, the relationship at the end of the day is not going to work. You have to be honest at the beginning and yourself, never pretend to like it like this someone.”