Love under quarantine! Bad Bunny’s girlfriend Gabriella Berlingeri took to her social media to share a sweet selfie. The 26-year-old and his leading lady snuggle close to the camera for the sweet moment from home. Gabriella didn’t need words, just a simple germ, house and black heart emoji. This is the first time that she has shared a picture of the rapper on her feed. Since being in self-isolation, the Yo Perreo Sola rapper has featured his love in one of his videos.

©@ Bad Bunny’s girlfriend made their love social media official

In March, the Puerto Rican superstar hilariously documented his fifth day in quarantine and Gabriella was there to help. In the video, the pair dance, arm wrestle, play a round of rock, paper, scissors and a game of Jenga. When the rapper knocks over the blocks, his lady lets out a loud laugh, before the camera cuts off.

Bad Bunny has also featured her in silly videos posted on his story, and even shared a sweet throwback picture of his lady. Fans took notice of Gabriella during the press run for his latest album YHLQMDLG. In February, Gabriella was on hand sitting next to the star courtside at the Miami Heat basketball game. Later that evening, the pair celebrated Bunny’s new music with Karol G and Anuel AA.