¡Surprise! Colombian hitmaker Maluma was recently spotted in Aspen, Colorado, in the company of a stunning lady with brunette locks. The singer looked relaxed and happy in the snow as he shared confidences – and a table – with the beautiful woman, who turned out to be Russian model Vivien Rubin.

Could the Mala Mía singer be ready to start a new love story after his breakup with Natalia Barulich? It was back in October that the model announced her split with the star to Page Six: “I love Juan Luis (Maluma) very much but right now we need to take time for ourselves and our careers so that we can continue to grow as artists and individuals.”