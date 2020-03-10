After recently admitting he is in love during an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Puerto Rican star Bad Bunny has given us the next steps in his relationship: showing the world the beautiful face of the woman of his dreams. The Callaíta hitmaker shared a picture of his girl with his 22 million fans on social media where she is playfully looking at the camera while sitting in the background behind the reggaetonero. Her name is Gabriela Berlingeri and she is the owner of Bad Bunny’s heart since 2017.



©@badbunnypr Bad Bunny used this picture to officially introduce Gabriella to his fans

On February, 28, several media outlets published pictures of the couple enjoying a basketball date in Los Angeles but the singer’s avid fans were the ones giving away more details about the special relationship between them. One of Gabriela’s fan platforms shared a video of the couple kissing adoringly while watching a game at the Staples Center.



Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio –Bad Bunny’s real name– has been very private with his personal life so far, but it looks like his love story with Gabriela is going strong and he can’t hide his feelings anymore. Although there’s very little information about her, media reports she is a 26-year-old Puerto Rican model.