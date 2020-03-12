They had kept a low profile since we last saw them together back in January, but Maluma and Russian model Vivien Rubin’s relationship is going strong. The couple was first spotted shortly after Christmas during a ski trip to Aspen alongside the Colombian’s family; three months later, we have new romantic pictures of the singer with his stunning girl in Greece where it is easy to appreciate they are completely besotted with each other.

©GrosbyGroup Maluma showed his softer side during his date with Vivien

The 26-year-old, who traveled to Greece due to work reasons, enjoyed a sunny day with his beautiful new girlfriend visiting the Acropolis in Athens. Dressed in a casual white jumper and jeans, Maluma put his arm around Vivien’s shoulders and showed his sweetest side caressing her face and holding her tight in his arms.



Vivien showed off her perfect body in skinny black jeans and a matching leather biker jacket, her dark locks lose flowing in the air and very natural makeup. Picture perfect!



©GrosbyGroup The Colombian is besotted with Vivien and could not take his hands out of her

Maluma and former girlfriend Natalia Barulich broke up back in Autumn 2019 after a two-year relationship but it looks like the Mala Mía hitmaker’s heart has found a new owner. Vivien Rubin is a stunning 29-year-old Russian model with more than 600K followers on social media. Like her famous boyfriend, she’s a music lover- she adores Shawn Mendes and Ariana Grande- and she’s a fan of tattoos.