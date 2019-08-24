View 10 pics | Celebrities

What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer

What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer
What our favorite Latinx celebs are doing to celebrate the end of summer

Bésame Cosmetics teams up with Disney for a Sleeping Beauty collection
Bésame Cosmetics teams up with Disney for a Sleeping Beauty collection
© @jlo

The dog days of summer have come to an end and celebs everywhere are taking every opportunity to enjoy what’s left of the summer before pumpkin spice lattes become the common place.

Some celebs are celebrating special occasions, while others are just taking some much needed R&R before having to pull out those winter coats and hats (we cannot wait until we see what fall and winter style has in store for us!). Check out what some of our favorite Latinx celebs are doing as summer comes to a close. 

 

Jennifer Lopez

Fifty and fabulous. JLo is literally living all of our best lives after her It’s My Party Tour came to an end. She is showing no signs of stopping and we are here for all of it.

 

© @cdvergara

Claudia Vergara

Sofia Vergara’s twin and niece is enjoying the summer sun in the tropical city of Miami before the “Miami winter” kicks in (essentially the temp doesn’t drop lower than 70 degrees during winter).

© @joansmalls

Joan Smalls

The Puerto Rican beauty is hanging out with her besties and fellow models Doutzen Kroes and Candice Swanepoel on a boat somewhere beautiful — perhaps the Mediterrean?

© @karolg

Karol G + Annuel AA

Annuel and his bebecitaaa are celebrating their one year anniversary with lots of love, kisses, roses and balloons.

 

© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria

Baby Santiago Enrique’s mamá is all kinds of cool as she chills out by the pool with a delicious drink in hand despite getting ‘photobummed.’

© @jackiecruz

Jackie Cruz

This Dominican stunner is making us want to book a flight to wherever she is so we can look only half as cool while casually posing in the most beautiful emerald water.

© maluma

Maluma

Everyone’s favorite pretty boy babayy is spending some down time with his good boy and proclaimed “best pillow in the world.”

 

© @christinamilian

Christina Milian

The Cuban-American singer and actress takes some time out of baby prep to pose with the most adorable bulldog in the world.

© nattinatasha

Natti Natasha

The Dominican songstress is proving she is the ultimate travel goals and jet setting to Ibiza, Spain (#TakeUsWithYou).

© @salmahayek

Salma Hayek

The Mexican beauty is taking a last minute scuba dip in the tropics and looking stylish while doing it!

 

