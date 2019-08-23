Camila Cabello offers fans 'life-changing' advice they can achieve in 5 minutes

Hi, hello, hola and happy Friday! If you're feeling like you need a little end-of-the week boost, please allow Camila Cabello to give you some words of wisdom. The 22-year-old singer took to her social media to send a message to all her fans and for anyone who is struggling. And her "life changing" advice? Just BREATHE, people! According to the Havana songstress, she's been taking five minutes every day to just breath and meditate in order to get "back in the present." Seeing as she's a mega successful international star, there's probably some validity in this tip.

Although the singer isn't a huge fan of social media because it's not good for her, she realizes that she can use it as a platform to do good. "Really wanted to send love to everyone on here - I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it- but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways," she wrote. "So to anyone on here who is struggling, which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!!! I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe."

In her message, she also opened up about giving meditation a try, a practice that many A-listers swear by, including Jessica Alba and Ellen Degeneres. "I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much, I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving," she wrote, adding that it's really helped her recently. "I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment- and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much."

In the end, Camila instructs her fans with a step-by-step process on how to meditate. "Just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose, and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth - and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils. Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed," the message reads. "I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought i’d share something that’s really helped me; and hopefully it helps you guys."