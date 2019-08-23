Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are emotional over daughter starting college

Kelly Ripa is feeling sentimental about her daughter Lola starting college. The Live with Kelly and Ryan host took to social media on Thursday, August 22, to share a heartwarming throwback photo of herself with her baby girl. The picture features Kelly, 48, and husband Mark Consuelos, who have been married for 23 years, cradling their daughter at her baptism. “#tbt 2001 from your Christening to college. In the blink of an eye. I’m not crying. You’re crying 😢 (actually Daddy’s sobbing) 😭,” the doting mom captioned the post, while an emotional Mark simply commented, “😢❤️❤️❤️.”

Kelly Ripa posted a throwback photo of her daughter ahead of her starting college in the fall

Lola, 18, is following in her older brother Michael Consuelos’ footsteps by attending New York University. Kelly, who is also a mom to 16-year-old son Joaquin, often documents her kids’ milestones. Earlier this year, the TV personality celebrated her daughter’s high school graduation and senior prom.

While chatting with Jerry O’Connell on the Jerry O' show, Kelly revealed that Lola went behind her back and secretly altered her custom prom dress. “That's the prom dress that we had made and she had altered behind our back,” the mom of three shared. "So that's why the girls are fully on display," she joked, adding, "Everybody came down the stairs together. And I just mean Lola."

The TV revealed that Lola altered her prom dress without her knowing

Last month, Kelly opened up about her kids, revealing which of her three children is the “best.” "I hope my other kids are not watching this but they're not. Here's what: third kid is the best kid," she said. "They sleep, they do their homework, they pick their crap up off the floor—They just know they've got to give you a break."