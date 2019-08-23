Eva Longoria and America Ferrera are #bffgoals in the gym

Fit Friday! Eva Longoria hit the gym with a special buddy. The Grand Hotel producer shared a series of videos on her social media, featuring her training and her friend America Ferrera. “This is my workout partner today,” the 44-year-old said into the camera before turning it around on the actress who was in the middle of her workout. “We both have our messy top nots," she pointed out to her followers. “Getting in shape with this one,” she added as she panned the camera to her trainer. America had the perfect motivation for being in the gym. “Plankin’ with my fitness idol today,” she wrote on the video of her on the machine.

Eva Longoria has been getting into shape with the help of America Ferrera and their trainer Grant Roberts

Throughout the series of videos, Eva was in beast mode as she showcased her workout routine. Santi’s mom flaunted her guns as she did a series of exercises with weights as her trainer Grant Roberts looked on. Eva and America, who both welcomed their children last year, have been working with the instructor, who is also a professional body builder. The workouts focus on strength and endurance. In March, Grant took to his social media to open up about one of his clients.

“Someone sent me this online article from Hollywood Life and asked how hard she works: Eva is amazing she is the most together, driven, organized and focused person I know…and I know a lot of people.” All of her hard work has been paying off and she’s not afraid who knows it. Eva has been showing off her post-baby body in a series of bikini and swimsuit shots.

The Dora and the Lost City of Gold star welcomed her first child in 2018

After welcoming her son, the Desperate Housewives star opened up about the challenge she faced with her new figure while getting back to work. “I'm twenty pounds heavier in the film,” she told Entertainment Tonight about Dora and the Lost City of Gold. “I still had all my baby weight, so I was like, ‘Oh my god, why am I doing this right now? I should have waited.’ But I'm so happy I just jumped in and did it.”