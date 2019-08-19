Eva Longoria gets hilariously 'photobummed' while showing off red swimsuit

Eva Longoria had a weekend at the pool with a side of…body. The Grand Hotel actress took to her social media to share a hilarious photo featuring her gal pal Alina Peralta. “Photobummed yet again. #SundayFunday @alinaperalta11.” In the photo, the 44-year-old lounges by the pool with a cool drink in her hand and a smoking hot red swimsuit. In the background, Alina hilariously steals the shot in her blue swimsuit. Alina’s hilarious photobum moment started at the top of the summer.

Eva Longoria was hilariously "photobummed" by her girl pal during #SundayFunday

During her amazing family vacation in Mexico, the Dora and the Lost City of Gold star posed for a chic photo in a bikini. As Eva was showing off her toned abs and post-baby body, Alina had other plans. “That’s what friends are for…#Photobomb #VacationMode.” Eva and Alina’s Sunday Funday was a family affair. Eva, was joined by her husband Pepe Bastón and their son, Santiago. Alina’s family, including her two boys were close by.

Santi and Alina’s oldest son shared a sweet moment. In a photo posted on her social media stories, Eva gave her and Alina’s “Lil Angels” a shout out. The day was also spent admiring Santi’s latest milestone. Eva shared a series of videos of her and the group cheering her one-year-old boy on as he takes some steps. “He tries too hard,” the Desperate Housewives actress captioned the video of her little boy taking steps and falling down.

The Grand Hotel producer fell victim to the silly prank at the beginning of the summer

Santi didn’t give up. Baby boy Bastón kept on going and eventually made his way into his mother’s arms. Eva couldn’t contain her excitement and cheered as Santi made his way over to her all by himself. Eva shared a photo of her little boy, rested and rocking one of his favorite outfits. “My sweet angel,” she wrote. “(these are his fav, most comfy pajamas, they just happen to be the British flag)."