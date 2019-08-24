View 16 pics | Celebrities

Estrellas we love: The best celebrity photos of the week

Eva Longoria is nightclub ready and more latest from estrellas we love!
Eva Longoria is nightclub ready and more latest from estrellas we love!
Eva Longoria style
© @evalongoria

Eva Longoria style

Disney magic, perfect matches and much more made this August week one for the books! Whether taking selfies, sharing a laugh or hitting up some of the hottest events around, the biggest names in Hollywood never fail to look exceptional while out and about. Scroll through to see the best celebrity photos of the week from the estrellas we all love!

 

ELB'S LBD

Eva Longoria Baston said hola to the weekend in this sleek little black dress by Johnny Schembri. "Happy Friday Ya’ll!" she wrote along with the pic. "Ready for the weekend..."

Celebrity friends like Olivia Munn were quick to set the comment section ablaze with compliments and quips. "You hittin up a club later? #LadiesNight #AllYouCanDrink," Mario Lopez cheekily wrote.

Christina Aguilera Disney
© Getty Images

Christina Aguilera Disney

Disney Legend!

"Today was such a special day… one that I will hold dear to my heart forever!" Christina Aguilera wrote to fans. "I was honored with a @Disney Legend Award and am feeling all types of emotional. You guys, Disney has been a part of my life since I was a child. From the Mickey Mouse Club to the Mulan Soundtrack, to today… the Disney Legends Awards… we did it! We did it, Fighters! I couldn’t have done it without you. I am so grateful."

The superstar was joined by the big mouse himself during a lovely D23 Expo ceremony in California.

Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire
© Getty Images

Hilary Duff Lizzie McGuire

She's back!

Hilary Duff sent the world into overdrive when she announced that a Lizzie McGuire reboot is coming to the new Disney+ streaming service. She informed fans that everyone's BFF would be dealing with life in her 30s as she took to the stage - in stunning Andrea Fohrman Turquoise jewelry we might add - at the Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 in Anaheim.

Gina Rodriguez Disney
© Getty Images

Gina Rodriguez Disney

Mini me

Gina Rodriguez showed her onscreen counterpart Tess Romero the ropes as they walked onto Disney’s D23 EXPO 2019 stage to chat about their upcoming Disney+ series Diary of a Female President. (How about those dazzling matching ensembles?!)

Shawn Mendes surprise
© Getty Images

Shawn Mendes surprise

Surprise!

Shawn Mendes gave fans the treat of a lifetime when he unexpectedly stopped by his "This Is Shawn" immersive activation by Verizon on August 23 in NYC.

Serena and Venus Williams together
© Lotte New York Palace

Serena and Venus Williams together

Sister, Sister

The annual Palace Invitational brought together the biggest names in tennis for a spirited badminton tournament on August 22 at Lotte New York Palace. America's sporty sisters Serena and Venus Williams were among athletes to attend, greeting fans and then getting in the game!

Justine Skye
© BFA SANSHO SCOTT

Justine Skye

Sunset Sessions

Justine Skye slipped into a Supriya Lele dress and took centerstage during her intimate album release party with Farfetch at the World of McIntosh Townhouse on Wednesday, August 21. 

halima aden
© UNICEF, Emma Quong

halima aden

Spreading smiles

UNICEF Ambassador Halima Aden traveled to meet with refugee adolescents and families in Italy. The supermodel, who is a former refugee herself, shared her journey with young men and women and engaged in meaningful conversation about the importance of refugees advocating for themselves.

celebrity news
© Nate Holtberg

celebrity news

Served

Andy Roddick and Heineken® 0.0 brought fans "The Perfect Serve" on and off the court during their U.S. Open event at the Hudson River Park tennis courts. 

50 cent power
© Getty Images

50 cent power

STARZ-studded

Madison Square Garden had an extra surge of power on Tuesday, August 20 as 50 Cent and more famous faces turned up. The world famous arena played host to a celebration of the highly anticipated sixth season of Power on STARZ. Seen here: the rapper struts downstage with Courtney A. Kemp, creator of the hit series.

La La Anthony and 50 Cent, NYC
© Getty Images

La La Anthony and 50 Cent, NYC

Hug it out

50 Cent was also joined onstage by co-star La La Anthony at the electric affair.

Elizabeth Rodriguez and Lela Loren
© Getty Images

Elizabeth Rodriguez and Lela Loren

Gowning around

We fell in love with dos dresses that graced the Power carpet. Orange Is the New Black's Elizabeth Rodriguez donned a fairy tale Reem Acra design as she posed next to her onscreen hermana Lela Loren, who turned heads in Zac Posen.

Serena Williams Nike
© BFA

Serena Williams Nike

Chasing dreams

Nike's empowering "Queens of the Future" experience united powerhouse athletes like Serena Williams with aspiring players from the United States Tennis Association and New York Junior Tennis & Learning for a match at a pop-up tennis stadium in NYC.

Jonas Brothers
© Getty Images

Jonas Brothers

Burnin' up

Jonas Brother fans swarmed Webster Hall in NYC to watch an exclusive Pandora and SiriusXM concert by their favorite band on August 20.

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester
© Getty Images

Adam Brody and Leighton Meester

Carpet cuties

Adam Brody had the support of his love Leighton Meester at a special Ready Or Not screening in L.A. The lovebirds lit up ArcLight Culver City on August 19 - particularly Leighton in her nude-and-dahlia floral crushed charmeuse slip dress by Michael Kors - as they headed inside to watch Adam's horror flick.

Demi Lovato birthday
© @ddlovato

Demi Lovato birthday

Peace out, 26!

Demi Lovato said goodbye to 26 with one final mirror selfie! “Last day as 26 [black heart emoji]," she wrote alongside the photo of her rocking a black and white ensemble.

