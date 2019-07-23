Box office golden girl - Jennifer Lopez always shines through the silver screen

View 10 pics | Celebrities

...
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez is the style, musical, fashion icon we all need
Birthday girl Jennifer Lopez is the style, musical, fashion icon we all need
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez is the definition of a triple threat. She sings, dances and acts. She's not only made a career in the music industry (please see here for her straight up iconic musical legacy here), she's also had a mega-successful career in Hollywood. 

From action thrillers to kick-butt roles and please please let's not forget the ever delightful Rom-Coms that basically defined our 2000s, the 50-year-old actress has built up a stacked resume of flicks that we will forever hold close in our hearts (and DVD drawers). 

In honor of the star's 50th birthday, keep scrolling to relive some of her most popular roles on the big screen. Fair warning, you will want to binge watch these after the read.

Enjoy!

 

Money Train (1995)

Money Train was one of JLo's first roles in a big-budget movie. She starred alongside Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes

© Getty Images

Selena (1997)

In this biopic, Jennifer took on the role of the late Tejano singer Selena Quintanilla. From the nuanced mannerisms to the grand performances, JLo tackled the role with her heart. It was the first time she was cast in a lead role, and resulted in her scoring her first Golden Globe nominee for Best Actress. 

© Getty Images

The Wedding Planner (2001)

This flick marks the beginning of a lovely Rom-Com career for the actress. She stars as a wedding planner who creates beautiful ceremonies for countless couples, while her weekend plans involve dinner for one. That is until she meets a handsome doctor played by Matthew McConaughey. There's a cheery soundtrack and tons of chemistry, alright, alright, alright?

© courtesy of Sony

Enough (2002)

In this thriller, JLo goes from battered housewife to a strong, independent women who stands up (and literally fights) for what she deserves. 

© Flickr

Maid in Manhattan (2002)

Jennifer Lopez + Ralph Fiennes = the chemistry we all needed in 2002. Plus, a young Tyler Posey playing JLo's son is also super adorable.

 

© courtesy of Columbia Pictures

Gigli (2003)

This may not have gotten all the tomatoes, but you have to admit, it's fun to see JLo and her former beau Ben Affleck play each other's love interests. 

© Zade Rosenthal/courtesy of New Line Cinema

Monster-in-Law (2005)

By now we know that the actress has got the Rom-Com recipe down to a T, but in this flick, which also stars Jane Fonda, JLo shows us her comedic chops. 

 

© Flickr

The Backup Plan (2010)

Jennifer stars as a woman who decides to ditch dating and have a baby by herself by getting a sperm donor. And of course, because this is Rom-Com central, she ends up meeting the perfect man as soon as she finds out she's pregnant. 

© Suzanne Hanover/courtesy of Universal Pictures

The Boy Next Door (2015)

This creepy thriller sees Jennifer as the older woman who has an affair with the hot boy—wait for it—next door who happens to be the handsome Ryan Guzman. There are both highly steamy and ultra action scenes that will surely entertain for two hours.

© Barry Wetcher/courtesy of STX Financing

Second Act (2018)

JLo's latest role sees her as a women in her 40s that's trying for a second chance at a corporate career after revamping her resume. The movie also stars Vanessa Hudgens and sends an inspiring message to everyone who wants to reach for their dreams.  

 

