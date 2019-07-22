Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'

You can’t spell triple-threat without Jennifer Lopez. Singer, dancer, actress and more! The 50-year-old star's career has stood the test of time from her days as a Fly Girl on 90s sketch comedy series In Living Color to dancing with Janet Jackson, up to the moment she got her breakout role as Selena Quintanilla in 1997. Since she introduced fans to the Bronx with her album On the 6, and all the moments in between, JLo has remained at the top of her game for over 20 years.

Jennifer spent the first half of the 90s dancing her way across the television screen. The young star’s main gig was In Living Color from 1991 to 1993. In between, she offered support for Janet Jackson as a background dancer, appearing in videos, including That’s The Way Love Goes, and she was even offered a chance to join the singer on her Janet World Tour. JLo’s light only got brighter as she played the lead role in the film Selena in 1997, earning her a Golden Globe nomination. In the film, which documented the Tejano legend's life, career and death, the then 26-year-old flexed her vocal and acting abilities while introducing Selena's legacy to the world. The role also allowed Jennifer to make her mark as a triple threat. Following the success of the film, it was time to get to the music.

In 1999, JLo released her ode to her hometown (The Bronx) with On the 6. The album featured her first hit If You Had My Love and went platinum within two weeks. The early 2000s saw her making waves in the world of pop music with hits like Waiting for Tonight, I’m Real, Ain’t It Funny and All I Have. Within the same time, she found success with her Rom-Coms, including Maid in Manhattan and The Wedding Planner.

In the years following, Jennifer added businesswoman and producer to her resume. Now, eight albums, 36 films, six television shows, four tours, countless awards and two little "coconuts" later, the Puerto Rican powerhouse is still going strong in the world of entertainment.

“Honestly, find something that you love to do. Find your passions and pursue them relentlessly and don't stop. I mean really, I think it's just about working hard,” she told NPR about her secret to her long career. "I always tell my kids — my kids are like, 'I know you work hard.' I go: 'No, I don't work hard. I work harder than everybody else.' ... Just don't stop. The people who were not successful are the ones who stopped halfway through, somewhere.”