Relive Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's cutest couple moments

Relive Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's cutest couple moments
Relive Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez's cutest couple moments

Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
Singer, dancer and actress: How Jennifer Lopez defined the term 'triple threat'
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez anniversary
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez anniversary

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez are the ultimate celebrity couple. After dating for two years, the pair have garnered up tons of cute moments on and off the red carpet. 

In honor of JLo's 50th birthday, we're taking a look back at her and ARod's most memorable and cutest (emphasis on cutest!) moments. We're talking social media pictures together and with their blended families; moments at award shows when they break their pose and share a laugh together; and most importantly, every time Alex has proven to be the ultimate social media boyfriend.  

Enjoy!

 

Anniversary Messages

On their two-year anniversary, the 50-year-old songstress posted a sweet photo of the two along with a touching message. "Two years of laughter Two years of fun Two years of adventures Of excitement of growing and learning Of true friendship And so much love!! You make my world a more beautiful safe and stable place," she wrote. 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Gala
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Gala

Always on the lookout

The former pro-baseball player is always looking out for his gal on the red carpet when she wears elaborate gowns. During the Met Gala in 2017, Alex was pictured making sure her tail was still photo-ready.

JLo and A-Rod
JLo and A-Rod

Beach Getaway

The cute couple also document the little moments they spend together, like this time they were lounging on the beach. 

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez red carpet
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez red carpet

Social Media Boyfriend

Also, peep how committed Alex is to getting Jennifer at the right angle. Adorable!

JLo and A-Rod breakfast
JLo and A-Rod breakfast

Matching Pajamas

Okay. These two literally woke up on Christmas morning with matching PJs and they made breakfast! We are not worthy.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gym
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez gym

Gym buddies

They say a couple who works out together, stays together, and these two are living up to the saying. They also—no big deal—cut out sugar and carbs together for ten days.

 

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Gala selfie
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Met Gala selfie

Selfie time!

During the 2019 Met Gala, the two didn't miss the chance to take a selfie with fellow celebrity couple Kim Kardashian and Kanye West. Look at the poses!

JLo and A-Rod Met Gala
JLo and A-Rod Met Gala

Red Carpet Laughs

It's never a dull moment with these two at the Met Gala, like this time when they were LOLing in real life. 

JLo and A-Rod
JLo and A-Rod

Tourist moments

Finally, these two prove time and time again that they're just like us. So yes, together they have a net worth that's worth million and millions (and billions?) of dollars, but they're also down to do basic tourist things like pose in front of the Louvre Museum.

 

