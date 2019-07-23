View 9 pics | Celebrities

Doting Mamá: JLo's cutest moments with her kids Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and her kids Max and Emme
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and her kids Max and Emme

Jennifer Lopez may be turning 50 on July 24, but the Bronx diva has been celebrating her birthday since June 7 — when she kicked off her It’s My Party Tour. In true JLo fashion, the Medicine singer has been outperforming herself by singing all of her hits including Love Don’t Cost a Thing, Ain’t it Funny, On the Floor and many more! With her true Limitless self, the Latina powerhouse never stops amazing us – and that also goes for her role as mother to her kids Max and Emme, 11. Although she is always on the go, going from one project to the next, there’s no question the entertainer always puts family first.

 

JLo’s twins are her pride and joy, and the older they become, the more she shares about their personal lives. The Puerto Rican beauty shares everything from their graduation ceremonies to their moments singing — or even when they’re simply hanging out at home. Scroll through the gallery to see the singer’s cutest moments with her kids, and of course Alex Rodriguez's too!

Jennifer Lopez family
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez family

Familia en Grande

The Jenny from the Block singer always puts family first. JLo says so herself: #familiaprimero.

Jennifer Lopez kids
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez kids

Girls, Girls, Girls

The megastar was captured backstage during one of her tour performances next to her girls Emme, and Alex's daughters Natasha and Ella

Jennifer Lopez family
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez family

Go, Yankees!

JLo and ARod took their kids to support his former baseball team, and of course, they couldn't miss a perfect photo opp.

Jennifer Lopez kids
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez kids

'Tis the season

JLo and ARod's household looks to be a blast during the holidays – especially if they get to decorate the tree as a family. 

Jennifer Lopez kids
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez kids

Warm Hugs

We can't get over this warm hug session between JLo and Emme and Max and ARod. So sweet! 

Jennifer Lopez kids
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez kids

Momma’s Boy

JLo shared a sweet snap of her and her little man. "I try and take the kids a lot of different places to see what they are interested in, expose them to all kinds of different people and places and experiences... but this is right before he fell asleep...lol," she wrote next to the pic. 

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme
© Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and daughter Emme

Like Mother, like Daughter

The performer and her then-toddler Emme posed for a stylish mother-daughter moment during a Gucci kids fashion show. So posh!

Jennifer Lopez kids
© jlo

Jennifer Lopez kids

Coquitos

Often the New York native refers to her twins as "coconuts". "Me and my lil coconuts," she captioned this old pic which shows Max and Emme as toddlers. 

