Doting Mamá: JLo's cutest moments with her kids Max and Emme

View Galleries
-
Khloé Kardashian faces criticism for gifting her daughter True a mini Bentley
Even though Khloé Kardashian’s daughter, True Thompson, turned one a few months ago, her baby girl already owns her own luxury car. Kim...
-
Eva Longoria's son Santiago is all smiles with Mickey Mouse at Disneyland – see the pics!
It’s a magical first birthday for Eva Longoria’s baby boy Santiago Enrique and his momma is celebrating big! The Grand Hotel executive director...
-
Kate Hudson's first-ever selfie with her entire family is priceless
It’s a party of five for Kate Hudson and her sweet family. For the first time, the mother-of-three shared a selfie with her boyfriend Danny Fujikawa...
-
Best-Dressed Latinx couples: From JLo and A-Rod to Eva Longoria and José Bastón and more
-
Wowza! Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola is all grown up and gorgeous for Prom!
Wow! Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos’ daughter is all grown up and stunning! The proud parents shared photos of their 17-year-old, Lola Consuelos all...