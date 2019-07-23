Happy birthday JLo: Dance the day away with a look back at her music legacy

Hit after hit, Jennifer Lopez has proved that she is one of the best musicians in entertainment. Throughout her career, JLo has remained timeless, releasing music that everyone, no matter the generation, can move to. From the release of her first single, If You Had My Love in 1999, the "triple threat" has kept fans dancing and moving – and has climbed to the top of the pop charts. For over 20 years, the Dinero songstress has created music for every occasion. For the moments when you have to remind people that "you're real" or when you want to dance the night away and have to remind yourself that you are Limitless.

Jennifer’s music has been the soundtrack for some of the most memorable romantic comedies and the most inspiring films. She has performed in front of crowds all over the world, in both English and Spanish, uniting people through music regardless of what language they speak. Along with the music, has come some of the most timeless videos. The 50-year-old has been able to fuse her passion for being on-screen with her ability to tell a story through music, to create some of the most-buzzed-about music videos to date.

Taking her vision from the stage to the screen, the Puerto Rican powerhouse has dominated the stage across the globe and put on some of the biggest concerts to date. Coming straight off a successful run in Las Vegas to the It´s My Party tour, celebrating the hits and her milestone birthday. The music has spoken for itself.

JLo has won various awards for her hits. Most importantly, she has passed her love of music onto her children, who have a love for the stage – just like their mother. Celebrating all of the hits. May they keep on coming, JLo.