Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

Prince George, Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos
Prince George, Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos

While many children around the world, including Princess Estelle, have already kicked off the school year, two royal students are waiting to return: Prince George and Princess Charlotte. After a fun-filled summer vacationing in Mustique and visiting Gan Gan in Balmoral, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter will be joining her big brother, George, at Thomas's Battersea come September. The Duchess of Cambridge has previously revealed that her little girl is “looking forward” to her new school, which offers a broad curriculum with music, physical education, French, art, and more. Thomas's Battersea, whose most important rule is to “Be Kind,” places great emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers.

 

In the past, Kensington Palace has marked the Cambridge tots' first day of school milestones by releasing new photos. Now as we patiently wait for a snapshot of Charlotte, hopefully posing with George in their adorable uniforms, we’re taking a look back at the Prince and Princess' first day of school pictures through the years.

 

Scroll below to see the royal cuties!

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

A then-two-year-old Prince George attended his very first day of school at Westacre Montessori School in January 2016. The nursery school located in Norfolk was close to the Cambridges' family home, Anmer Hall. 

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

Kate snapped a photo of her firstborn posing next to the preschool's mural. George looked ready to learn sporting a blue backpack. The future King's first school was a converted chapel and reportedly cost $55 a day.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

The future King looked sharp in his uniform for his first official day of school at Thomas's Battersea in September of 2017. George hammed it up on the steps of Kensington Palace alongside Prince William, before heading to his new school with his dad. Sadly the Duchess of Cambridge, who was pregnant with Prince Louis at the time, missed out on the milestone due to her acute morning sickness. 

 

When it was announced that George would be attending the private co-ed school, a spokesman for Kensington Palace said:  "Their Royal Highnesses are delighted to have found a school where they are confident George will have a happy and successful start to his education." Former pupils of Thomas's Battersea include model Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

In January of 2018, the Duchess commemorated her daughter’s first day of school at Willcocks Nursery with an adorable set of photos showing Charlotte, dressed in a red coat, matching Mary Jane shoes, and a pink scarf, posing on the steps of Kensington Palace with her pink backpack. Charlotte's first school was a stone's throw away from her family's London home.

Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years
Prince George and Princess Charlotte's first day of school photos through the years

Charlotte wrapped her last year at the nursery in July 2019. In 2015, Tatler described Willcocks Nursery as a "hidden gem" in Kensington, attended by children of "old English families and chic foreigners.” The preschool strives to maintain an ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners.

 

