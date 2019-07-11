View 9 pics | Royals

Proof Princess Charlotte is always living her best life

© Getty Images

If there is one royal we cannot get enough of, it’s Princess Charlotte. The four-year-old daughter of Kate Middleton and Prince William is known for her outgoing nature and confidence. Prince George’s little sister knows how to work the cameras, and more often than not, steals the show at major royal events. Talking about her little girl in 2016, the Duchess of Cambridge admitted, “Oh she is very cute, but she has got quite a feisty side.” The young Princess lets her lively personality shine through no matter where she goes. Whether Charlotte is at a polo match with her family, or celebrating her “Gan Gan” Queen Elizabeth’s birthday at Trooping the Colour, the fourth in line to the British throne is always living her best life. Click for photographic proof…

 

A dress? No problem! Charlotte didn't let her Marie Chantal liberty frock keeping her from having a ball as she played soccer during a family outing to Princes William and Harry’s charity polo game.

© Getty Images

A girl has got to eat! Sitting in the trunk of her family’s car, Charlotte could not be bothered as took a break from playing with her siblings at the King Power Royal Charity Polo match to munch on some snacks. (Note, the adorable crossed legs!)

© Getty Images

Cheeky Charlotte stuck out her tongue as she made her way to uncle Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's royal wedding in 2018.

© WireImage

From a young age, Charlotte has always been a Princess who knows what she wants. The Duke of Cambridge’s daughter ran to balloons at a children’s party during her 2016 royal tour of Canada. The little royal laughed and smiled as she played with the party decor.

© Getty Images

While her big brother might have been a little unenthused, Charlotte could not contain her excitement waving and cheering as she watched the flypast from the balcony of Buckingham Palace during Trooping The Colour 2019.

© Getty Images

It’s her mallet and she’ll swing it if she wants to. Princess Charlotte picked up a new accessory while watching her dad Prince William compete in a charity polo match.

© WireImage

The little Princess frolicked on the polo field at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy in 2018. Charlotte didn’t seem to have a care in the world as she pranced around. William has previously said, “My daughter Charlotte loves dancing.”

© Getty Images

A wave for her fans. Kate’s daughter hammed it up on the steps outside of St. George’s Chapel waving to well-wishers prior to Princess Eugenie’s wedding.

© WireImage

The Duchess of Cambridge was clearly amused by her daughters antics at a polo match in 2018. Prince Louis' sister looked like joy personified laughing with her shades on. 

 

Keep living your best life, Princess Charlotte!

