Crown Princess Victoria snapped the cutest back to school photo of Princess Estelle: See pic

It’s back to school for kids around the world, including future Queen, Princess Estelle. After a fun-filled summer of travel with her mom Crown Princess Victoria, dad Prince Daniel and little brother Prince Oscar, the Swedish royal attended her first day of first grade on Monday, August 19. To mark the occasion, the Swedish Royal Court shared a photo of the seven year old taken by her doting mother. Alongside the image, a message read: “Today, many children return to the school - like Princess Estelle who started first grade today.”

Princess Estelle started first grade on August 19

Judging by her smile, the young Princess looks eager to learn and reunite with her classmates. The Swedish royal was naturally dressed to the nines for the occasion wearing what appears to be appears to be a blue striped shirtdress, while styling her golden locks down. Estelle attended her first day of school at Stockholm's Campus Manilla last August. At the time, Daniel and Victoria accompanied their daughter on her big day.

Prior to kicking off the school year on Monday, Estelle traveled with her family to the West Coast and Blå Jungfrun at Kalmar Strait, as well as the Swedish province of Bohuslän. The royals visited a sculpture park and took in scenic views of the Baltic Sea. Prince Oscar and his big sister also enjoyed frolicking in the gardens of their home, Haga Castle.

Ahead of the school year, the Swedish Princess traveled with her family this summer

Daniel, who married Victoria in 2010, has previously opened up about his desire for his children to experience life as a non-royal. "Being with your children is the best thing in the world," he said in 2017. "I also think it's important to let the children visit all sorts of environments. You need to know how the metro works, and what it's like to travel by bus and what it's like to stand in line, and what it's like to experience that passion within the sports community when there's a game and the [AIK football team's supporter club] Black Army is chanting away. That's something I don't want them to miss out on."