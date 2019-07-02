Princess Charlotte has a big week ahead of her: Find out why

Princess Charlotte is taking the next step in her education: graduating from pre-school! According to HOLA! USA’s sister brand, HELLO!, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s daughter will attend her last day at Willcocks Nursery on Wednesday, July 3. The four year old’s final day of nursery school will no doubt be emotional for the Duchess of Cambridge.

Back in January of 2018, Kate commemorated her daughter’s first day of school with an adorable set of photos showing Charlotte posing on the steps of Kensington Palace with her pink backpack. Willcocks Nursery, which strives to maintain an ethos for high standards, excellence and good manners, is a stone’s throw away from the Cambridge’s London home. In 2015, Tatler described the nursery as a "hidden gem" in Kensington, attended by children of "old English families and chic foreigners.”

Come September, Charlotte will be joining her big brother Prince George at Thomas's Battersea. Following the announcement from the palace, Headmaster Simon O’Malley said: “We are delighted that The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have decided that Princess Charlotte will join her elder brother, Prince George, at Thomas's Battersea. We greatly look forward to welcoming her and all of our new pupils to the school in September." Like George, the little Princess will also wear a uniform to school.

Last month during a walkabout in the Lake District, Kate revealed that her young daughter is excited about her upcoming milestone. Fellow mom Helen Jones, who spoke with the Duchess, shared, “[Kate] said Charlotte was looking forward to school,” adding, “She was very friendly.”

Thomas's Battersea, whose most important rule is to “Be Kind,” offers a broad curriculum with music, physical education, French, art and more. The co-ed school places great emphasis on a set of core values, which include kindness, courtesy, confidence, humility and learning to be givers, not takers. Cara Delevingne and singer Florence Welch are former pupils of the school.